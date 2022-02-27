Swift banking sanctions against Russia agreed

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Western allies agreed to new financial sanctions against Russia, including taking the key action of banishing a number of Russian banks from the Swift interbank system.

Germany changed its position about imposing restrictions on Russia's access to Swift, allowing the breakthrough for agreement, on the same day it lifted a long-standing block on sending weapons to war zones.

The Swift move will hit Russian trade and make it harder for Russian companies to do business.

A US official said: “There's a process under way to finalise the list of banks that will be cut off from the Swift system. There are several [Russian] banks that Europe and the US have sanctioned and those will be the first ones considered.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed moves to disconnect Russia from “global financial civilisation” in a video message.

The measures, which will include restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, the nations said in a joint statement.

"We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin," the statement said.

"As Russian forces unleash their assault on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities, we are resolved to continue imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies," it added.

Announcing the deal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the measures would help “paralyse the assets of Russia’s central bank” so that its transactions would be frozen.

She said several commercial banks will be removed from Swift to “ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally”.

“Cutting banks off will stop them from conducting most of their financial transactions worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports,” she said.

They also announced a commitment to end so-called 'golden passports' where wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government can become citizens of our countries.

“Our diplomats fought around the clock to inspire all European countries to agree on a strong and fair decision to disconnect Russia from the international interbanking network. We also have this victory,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

“This is billions and billions of losses for Russia - a tangible price for this vile invasion of our country … Ukraine won the attention of the entire civilised world. And the practical result? Here it is - Swift … Disconnecting from global financial civilisation.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the impetus to exclude Russia from Swift.

Germany, which has the EU's biggest trade flows with Russia, had been reluctant to get on board with cutting off Russia from the world's main international payments network, saying it must first weigh the economic consequences of such move.

Swift is a secure system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments and is the principal mechanism for financing international trade.

Berlin's change of heart came as Russian forces pounded Kiev and other cities with artillery and cruise missiles on day three of a campaign that has sent hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing west towards the European Union, clogging major motorways and railway lines.