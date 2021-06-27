Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his skills in final training session before Euro 2020 clash with Belgium – in pictures

Veteran attacker will become record international scorer if he scores in last-16 match in Seville

Cristiano Ronaldo looked in typically confident mood on the training pitch ahead of Portugal's Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Belgium on Sunday.

Read More

epa09301486 Pepe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Oliveira and Jose Fonte (L-R) of Portugal participate in a training session for the UEFA Euro 2020 soccer tournament in Illovszky Rudolf Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, 25 June 2021. Portugal will play against Belgium in the round of 16 in Sevilla on 27 June. EPA/Zsolt Szigetvary HUNGARY OUTMartinez warning to Belgium: there is more to Portugal than just Ronaldo

The 36-year-old attacker, who is top scorer at the tournament with five goals in three games, was showing off his skills in front of the cameras as his teammates prepared for the game at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday.

It has already proven a record-breaking couple of weeks for Ronaldo, who is now the all-time European Championships top-scorer with 14 goals. He has also become the first player to score in five different Euro finals.

And the Juventus star is now just one goal away of topping Ali Daei's record tally of 109 international goals, which he equalled with a brace against France in the European champions' final Group F game.

Published: June 27, 2021 04:23 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2013 shows a newly made 'Shahed 129' drone in Tehran. AFP

Iran has drones with 7,000km range, says IRGC head

MENA
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's market capitalisation grew past the Dh1 trillion mark on Sunday after the listing of Alpha Dhabi's shares. Reuters

IHC shares surge pushing Abu Dhabi stock market above Dh1tn

Markets
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of the Istanbul Canal. Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan starts construction of 'crazy' Istanbul canal project

Europe
Pump jacks extract oil in North Dakota. Opec+ is considering a potential increase in output of 500,000 bpd in line with the growing global demand for crude. AP Photo

Crude advances as Opec+ set to open taps at next meeting

Energy
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
Most Read