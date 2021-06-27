Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his skills in final training session before Euro 2020 clash with Belgium – in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo looked in typically confident mood on the training pitch ahead of Portugal's Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Belgium on Sunday.

The 36-year-old attacker, who is top scorer at the tournament with five goals in three games, was showing off his skills in front of the cameras as his teammates prepared for the game at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday.

It has already proven a record-breaking couple of weeks for Ronaldo, who is now the all-time European Championships top-scorer with 14 goals. He has also become the first player to score in five different Euro finals.

And the Juventus star is now just one goal away of topping Ali Daei's record tally of 109 international goals, which he equalled with a brace against France in the European champions' final Group F game.