Roberto Martinez in Euro 2020 warning to Belgium: there is more to Portugal than just Cristiano Ronaldo

He is Euro 2020's leading scoring with five goals from three matches, having already secured his status at the all-time European Championships top goal-getter with 14 strikes.
But Martinez wants his team to remember that the Portuguese are far from a one-man team and that they have “an incredible accumulation” of good players.
“When you put a plan against a player specifically, you could be hurt by other players,” he said. “Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be the player that gets the right moment, that right pass and the right chance and you have to be always aware, but you have to defend the 10 players of Portugal in the same measure.
"You know why this team has been successful, you know why this team has won the Euros and the Nations League. It’s because they’ve got an incredible mentality and they know how to play big games.”
As for Ronaldo, Martinez added: “We all know he’s one of the best footballers in the world. Every player adapts when you get a little bit older, you become a little more clinical with what you do.
"I think Cristiano Ronaldo knows how to use the space, he penetrates from different areas, he’s got an incredible aerial threat.”
But Belgium have there own world-class talent they can turn to for such a big occasion, from the likes of Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne to Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku – with the latter having already scored three goals in the group stage.
De Bruyne and Hazard, along with Axel Witsel, are back after gradually returning to action during the group matches following injuries.
The Red Devils, ranked No 1 in the world, have won 13 straight games, including three group games at Euro 2020 and all 10 qualifiers for the tournament.
“We are full of confidence, full of momentum,” Martinez said. “We look forward to seeing how we can improve and how much we can enjoy this occasion, because at the end of the day, it’s when we enjoy our football that we play at our best, and we need to do that.
"This is a special generation, it’s been committed to international football. We’ve been working a lot in becoming better.
"We’ve got six players with very close to 100 caps, two players very close to 90 caps. This is an exceptional generation. We are just trying to adapt to what’s going to be needed on Sunday and be as good as we can.”