UAE recalls Nestle baby formula products after toxin scare

The UAE has announced a recall of a batch of Nestle baby formula products as a “voluntary and precautionary” measure aimed at protecting public health.

The Emirates Drug Establishment said the decision had been made after one of the raw materials used in production was found to contain traces of the Bacillus cereus bacteria, which can produce the toxin cereulide that can cause nausea and vomiting.

The medical regulator said a “limited number” of infant formula products – NAN Comfort 1, NAN Optipro 1, NAN Supreme Pro 1, 2, 3, S-26 Ultima 1, 2, 3, and Alfamino – were being recalled in co-ordination with Nestle.

“No illness or adverse events linked to the affected batches” had been reported and all other Nestle products remain safe for consumption,” the authority said.

“Product safety and quality, particularly when it comes to children’s health, is the establishment’s highest priority,” state news agency Wam reported.

The EDE said that the affected supplies had been quarantined in Nestle's and its distributors' warehouses and that efforts were continuing to complete the recall.

It said the measures were being taken to protect public health and noted that the recall process was being carried out in partnership with other regulatory authorities in the UAE to ensure the complete removal of the products from all points of sale, including online retail platforms.

Global recall

At least 37 countries, including most European states, as well as Australia, Brazil, China, Mexico and South Africa have issued health warnings over the infant formulas possibly being contaminated.

As well as in the UAE, the products have been recalled in Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

“This voluntary recall is a precautionary measure that is due to the potential presence of cereulide in one of the ingredients from a supplier used in the batches concerned,” Nestle said on its website regarding action taken in the Middle East.

“No illness has been confirmed to date in relation to this. Nevertheless, Nestle has decided to perform this precautionary product recall in full co-operation with the local authorities in each of the impacted countries and out of an abundance of caution and in line with Nestle’s strict quality and food safety protocols.

“Relevant customers and distributors holding the identified batches were notified, and standard instructions were issued to block and remove the affected quantities from store shelves.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

HOSTS T20 WORLD CUP 2024: US and West Indies; 2026: India and Sri Lanka; 2028: Australia and New Zealand; 2030: England, Ireland and Scotland ODI WORLD CUP 2027: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia; 2031: India and

Bangladesh CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: Pakistan; 2029: India

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

At a glance - 20,000 new jobs for Emiratis over three years - Dh300 million set aside to train 18,000 jobseekers in new skills - Managerial jobs in government restricted to Emiratis - Emiratis to get priority for 160 types of job in private sector - Portion of VAT revenues will fund more graduate programmes - 8,000 Emirati graduates to do 6-12 month replacements in public or private sector on a Dh10,000 monthly wage - 40 per cent of which will be paid by government