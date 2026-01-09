UAE public urged to check batch numbers of recalled Nestle baby formula

The UAE has shared a list of batch numbers for Nestle baby formula products that are subject to a global recall over fears they may contain a toxin that causes nausea and vomiting.

The Emirates Drug Establishment, the country's medical regulator, said on Wednesday that a “limited number” of infant formula products – NAN Comfort 1; NAN Optipro 1; NAN Supreme Pro 1, 2 and 3; S-26 Ultima 1, 2 and 3; and Alfamino – were being recalled in co-ordination with Nestle.

No confirmed cases of illness have been reported in the country to date, but Nestle is co-ordinating with authorities around the world to recall products that may be contaminated.

Action was taken after one of the raw materials used in production was found to contain traces of the Bacillus cereus bacteria, which can produce the toxin cereulide, which could be harmful to babies. At least 37 countries, including most European states, as well as Australia, Brazil, China, Mexico and South Africa, have issued health warnings.

Batch numbers to look out for

Regionally, the products have been recalled in the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has urged consumers who have purchased the products to check the list issued on its social media channels against the batch numbers displayed on the base of the packaging.

"Should the batch numbers match, consumers are advised not to consume the product and to dispose of it safely," the ministry said. "All affected batches of the products have been withdrawn from retail outlets and warehouses across the UAE and their sale and distribution have been prohibited."

The ministry added that it collected samples of various Nestle-branded milk products for analysis to ensure they are free from harmful ingredients.

Nestle said it conducted tests on ingredients linked to the toxin scare and stressed that investigations were continuing. "Following the detection of a quality issue with an ingredient provided by a leading supplier, Nestle has undertaken testing of all arachidonic acid oil and corresponding oil mixes used in the production of its potentially affected infant nutrition products," the company said.

"No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the products involved to date. Nestle takes all consumer inquiries very seriously and is duly investigating them.

"We are in contact with authorities in the relevant countries to ensure the necessary steps are taken. Nestle assures parents and caregivers that it is implementing appropriate actions to help ensure the health and well-being of families and their babies."