Conformity Gate theory remains unconfirmed as 'secret' Stranger Things episode is missing in action

There is no secret ninth episode of Stranger Things set to drop, despite weeks of speculation from fans online.

A theory known as Conformity Gate, circulating across social media, is fuelled by claims that an additional episode would be released in the US on Wednesday (early Thursday in the UAE). According to the theory, the episode would undo key moments from the series finale, including a supposed twist revealing that Vecna, also known as Henry, did not actually die and has instead been manipulating both the characters and viewers in a fourth-wall-breaking ending.

However, as of 9am Gulf time, when any new episode would already have been available, no such release has appeared on Netflix.

The theory gained momentum largely on TikTok and Reddit, where fans shared videos and posts pointing to what they believed were inconsistencies in Episode 8, The Right Side Up, which had its premiere on December 31 as the heavily promoted finale.

Much of the “evidence” focused on visual details. Fans cited wardrobe choices, noting that graduation gowns were orange rather than Hawkins High’s traditional green and yellow, while several background characters appeared to be wearing glasses similar to those worn by Vecna. Others pointed to apparent set design changes, including a doorknob in the Wheelers’ basement that appeared to switch sides, as well as a colour change on a dial at the WSQK radio station between episodes.

The group manages to defeat Vecna in the series finale, with no new episode proving otherwise in sight. Photo: Netflix

Some viewers also claimed that cassette tapes shown in an epilogue scene were arranged to spell out “U DID NOT STOP ME” in Morse code.

Speculation about a surprise release on January 7 was further fuelled by a video shared on the official Stranger Things TikTok account, which showed Hawkins science teacher Mr Clarke standing in front of a clock set to 1:07. Fans interpreted this as a reference to January 7, with an assumed release time of 8pm Eastern Time, matching the launch schedule for Volumes 1 and 2.

At the centre of Conformity Gate is the idea that Vecna was not defeated by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and the rest of the group. Instead, believers argue that the characters and the audience are trapped in a fabricated ending under Vecna’s mind control.

This is not the first conspiracy theory to emerge around the final season. After Volume 2 was released on Christmas Day, some fans claimed the episodes had been altered, sharing a Google document that alleged multiple scenes had been removed. A Change.org petition calling for the release of “unseen footage” has since gathered more than 390,000 signatures.

However, the show’s creators have firmly rejected those claims. In an interview with Variety published on January 1, the Duffer brothers dismissed the idea that the season had been tampered with. Matt Duffer said of the circulating Google document: “Obviously, that’s not a real thing.” Ross Duffer added: “I don’t think there’s a single cut scene in the entire season.”

What have the Duffer Brothers said about a spin-off?

While this may be the end of the Hawkins narrative, it isn’t the end of the story. A spin-off is in development, reports Variety – one with new characters and a different era – though the creators have said little about how, or if, it connects to the main series.

But for fans eager to see how the story may continue, the Duffer Brothers told The National that the finale will offer a first glimpse at what comes next.

“There’s one small scene in the finale that gives a hint as to what the spin-off will be,” Ross Duffer said. “We’ll see if people pick up on it.”