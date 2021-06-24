Euro 2020 team of the group stage: Ronaldo, Pogba and Modric joined by some up-and-coming superstars

Eight teams out and 16 march on as Euro 2020 prepares to ramp up the drama in the knockout stages, starting on Saturday with Wales against Denmark and Italy facing Austria.

The group round of the delayed event was not short of thrills as Europe's heavyweights battled to avoid the ignominy of an early exit.

That fate almost befell Germany until a late equaliser against Hungary saw them scramble through a tricky Group F and a last 16 date with old rivals England at Wembley next Tuesday.

There was plenty of opportunity for some of the games biggest stars to shine - or flop - as the action got underway. And also some emerging talents has been on show.

