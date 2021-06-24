Euro 2020 team of the group stage: Ronaldo, Pogba and Modric joined by some up-and-coming superstars

Tournament heads for last 16 with plenty of talent on show

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring against France. EPA
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring against France. EPA

Eight teams out and 16 march on as Euro 2020 prepares to ramp up the drama in the knockout stages, starting on Saturday with Wales against Denmark and Italy facing Austria.

The group round of the delayed event was not short of thrills as Europe's heavyweights battled to avoid the ignominy of an early exit.

Read More

The  Euro 2020 trophy arrives in London ahead of the tournament start. GettyEuro 2020: Last 16 fixtures, results, kick-off times and venues for the 2021 tournament

That fate almost befell Germany until a late equaliser against Hungary saw them scramble through a tricky Group F and a last 16 date with old rivals England at Wembley next Tuesday.

There was plenty of opportunity for some of the games biggest stars to shine - or flop - as the action got underway. And also some emerging talents has been on show.

Here Ian Hawkey picks his team of the group stage in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Published: June 24, 2021 11:50 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
John McAfee during an interview in Havana, Cuba, in 2019. McAfee's personal fortune plummeted from more than $100 million to about $4m, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reuters

How much was John McAfee worth when he died in prison?

Money
A porter pushes a trolley through the streets of Deira on June 22st, 2021. Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: Sarwat Nasir for National

Dubai Police to replace street porter carts with 'Uber-style' pick-ups in anti-theft campaign

UAE
Minal Siyal, founder of conscious beauty and self-care platform Beauty Binge, says she became a spender when she started earning big bucks with her first official job at 21. But, for the most part of her life, she has been a saver. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National

Money & Me: ‘I launched a small business with my savings to help empower people’

Money
Britney Spears addressed a Los Angeles judge this week, as she opened up about her 13-year conservatorship. Reuters

Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship

Arts&Culture
Al Wasl Plaza is lit up on Wednesday night to mark 100 days until the event begins. Wam

Expo 2020 Dubai: 100 facts that tell the story of the world fair

UAE
Most Read