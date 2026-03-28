President Sheikh Mohamed and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discuss Iran attacks

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President Sheikh Mohamed discussed the Iran war with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.
The leaders talked about regional developments and the implications of the conflict escalating further, in a meeting that took place in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE was addressing the situation with wisdom and restraint, reflecting its commitment to preventing further tensions and crises in the region, reported state news agency Wam.
Mr Zelenskyy condemned Iran's repeated attacks on the UAE, saying it constituted a violation of sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter, and undermines regional and international peace and security.
The UAE will continue to defend its sovereignty with determination in the face of terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, said Sheikh Mohamed, who said his country was fully prepared to confront all threats and retains its full right to self defence, in accordance with international law.
The impact of the conflict on international navigation and the global economy was also discussed.
Eight civilians have died and more than 170 have been injured since the Iranian attacks on the UAE began on February 28.
The eight civilian deaths were citizens of Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Palestine and India. Two Emirati helicopter pilots from the UAE armed forces and a Moroccan civilian contractor.
Iran has fired more than 370 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and more than 1,830 drones on the UAE.
The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Ukraine was also discussed, with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to achieving its objectives.
Sheikh Mohamed also reiterated the UAE’s support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine.
The UAE was involved in 20 separate negotiations since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. So far, the total number of prisoners exchanged between Ukraine and Russia stands at 5,955.