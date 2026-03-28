President Sheikh Mohamed and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discuss Iran attacks

Play President Sheikh Mohamed and Ukrainian President discuss Iran attacks Play 00:34

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed the Iran war with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

The leaders talked about regional developments and the implications of the conflict escalating further, in a meeting that took place in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE was addressing the situation with wisdom and restraint, reflecting its commitment to preventing further tensions and crises in the region, reported state news agency Wam.

Mr Zelenskyy condemned Iran's repeated attacks on the UAE, saying it constituted a violation of sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter, and undermines regional and international peace and security.

The UAE will continue to defend its sovereignty with determination in the face of terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, said Sheikh Mohamed, who said his country was fully prepared to confront all threats and retains its full right to self defence, in accordance with international law.

The impact of the conflict on international navigation and the global economy was also discussed.

Previous slide Next slide President Sheikh Mohamed meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in Abu Dhabi. The leaders talked about regional developments and the implications of the Iran war escalating. All photos: UAE Presidential Court Info

President Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Zelenskyy with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Info

Ali Mohamed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Supreme Council for National Security, left, and Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Group CEO of Adnoc and chairman of Masdar Info

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimi, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Executive Council member and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office Info

Members of Mr Zelenskyy's delegation Info

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, left, and Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs Info

Members of the delegation accompanying Mr Zelenskyy Info

Suhail bin Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Mr Zelenskyy Info

The UAE Armed Forces honour guard awaits the arrival of Mr Zelenskyy Info

















Eight civilians have died and more than 170 have been injured since the Iranian attacks on the UAE began on February 28.

The eight civilian deaths were citizens of Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Palestine and India. Two Emirati helicopter pilots from the UAE armed forces and a Moroccan civilian contractor.

Iran has fired more than 370 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and more than 1,830 drones on the UAE.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Ukraine was also discussed, with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to achieving its objectives.

Sheikh Mohamed also reiterated the UAE’s support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine.

The UAE was involved in 20 separate negotiations since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. So far, the total number of prisoners exchanged between Ukraine and Russia stands at 5,955.