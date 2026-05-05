Louvre Abu Dhabi bag in collaboration with Italian luxury house Dellaluna will launch at Venice Biennale

Louvre Abu Dhabi will soon have an object of desire not many museums can claim to store in their collections – its own leather clutch.

Launching on Wednesday at the Venice Biennale, Louvre Abu Dhabi announced a collaboration with Dellaluna, a Venetian high-end leather goods company.

Called the Louvre Abu Dhabi Bag, this maxi clutch is made in Dellaluna's signature Affresco relief, embossed into leather.

The project is conceived to extend the museum’s global narrative around shared histories and craftsmanship, positioned as a tangible emblem of an ongoing dialogue between Venice and the Arab world.

Inspired by the famous dome of Louvre Abu Dhabi, designed by Jean Nouvel, the clutch’s geometric pattern echoes the museum’s 'rain of light' effect. Photo: Louvre Abu Dhabi Info

Rendered in stone-grey leather with 18 karat gold-plated hardware, the bag features both the Affresco relief and Dellaluna’s Leone e Stella (Lion and Star) motif – a pattern synonymous with Venetian elegance and the brand’s heritage.

The geometric linear design also references the Louvre Abu Dhabi's famous dome by Jean Nouvel, which appears to float over the internal structure.

A landmark feat of architecture, the dome is made of eight distinct layers; when sunlight filters through, it creates an ever-shifting lattice of light across the walls and floors. This effect is so central to the museum experience, it has its own name: the “rain of light". Recently launched tours give rare access to this architectural marvel.

As a Dubai-based Italian house, Dellaluna brings a deep-rooted tradition of Venetian leathercraft to the piece. Each bag is made entirely by hand, requiring about 150 hours to complete.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi Bag by Dellaluna in embossed Affresco leather will debut at the Venice Biennale. Photo: Dellaluna Info

Having such a level of handwork is entirely the point, of course, as it gives each item a sense of history, humanity and irreplaceable skill. Something of a counterpoint to the relentless pace of fast-fashion, this bag is a celebration of skill, heritage and identity.

The design takes the form of a flat pochette with a short shoulder strap, finished with a gold-stamped Dellaluna Louvre Abu Dhabi signature on the interior.

Priced at €2,500 (Dh10,730), the collaboration will be announced at a special event at Palazzina Fortuny as part of the Venice Biennale.

While Venice may host its official unveiling, the bag has already made a quiet global debut on screen: in The Devil Wears Prada 2, where Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly is glimpsed on a red carpet, the as-yet-unreleased clutch tucked beneath her arm.