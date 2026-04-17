Louvre Abu Dhabi offers rare access to its dome with new tour

When Louvre Abu Dhabi opened in 2017, it drew attention not only for housing historic artworks and artefacts, but also for its scintillating structure. The dome capping architect Jean Nouvel's design is famed for creating a “rain of light” effect as the sun passes overhead.

Now, for the first time, the dome is open to visitors who can explore the museum in a more immersive way through the Architectural Experience every Saturday. The 90-minute guided tour, within the structure of the dome, is available at 10.30am for individuals and 4.30pm for groups, with a maximum of 15 people per tour.

The experience is designed to deepen connections with art and design through an educator-led journey. It offers insight into the ideas, challenges and innovations behind the museum’s creation, from its cultural symbolism and ties to Emirati heritage, to the technical feat of building on the sea.

The tour includes seven stops around the museum and concludes with a walk inside the dome itself, offering a distinctive perspective on light, space and intricate design. Blending storytelling with architectural appreciation, it provides a closer look at one of the museum’s defining features.

The dome spans 180 metres in diameter. Reuters Info

The dome is made up of 85 supersized steel elements and weighs about 7,000 tonnes. The rain of light effect is owing to its layered geometric structure, and is reminiscent of the way sunlight filters through palm fronds in traditional Emirati architecture.

The dome spans 180 metres in diameter, appearing to float above the complex while covering a cluster of galleries, plazas and walkways. Each visitor will also receive a copy of Louvre Abu Dhabi: Story of an Architectural Project, offering further context and a deeper understanding of the structure.

Visitors are advised to wear comfortable clothing and flat shoes for comfort and safety, with detailed guidelines available on the museum's website.

Built on Saadiyat Island as part of the emirate’s cultural district, Louvre Abu Dhabi brings together art, architecture and environment in a setting that reflects both global influences and regional identity.

Tickets start at Dh170 for individuals or Dh1,125 for groups