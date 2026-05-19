Kenya seeks to build AI-driven future against backdrop of violent unrest

Kenya aims to harness artificial intelligence and take its place in a tech-driven “new world order”, even as it grapples with deadly civil unrest.

Inside conference halls in Nairobi, investors and government officials were discussing how East Africa could maximise AI’s economic potential, as angry demonstrations erupted in the capital.

The stark contrast highlighted the blocks to African aspirations as they step up efforts to use AI to drive progress.

Ambassador Philip Thigo, Kenya's special envoy on technology, said Africa was primed to launch its own “silicon savannah”, to match the impact of America's Silicon Valley that birthed behemoths such as Apple, Google and Tesla.

“Africa's role in AI must be articulated as an investment agenda,” he said at the event, staged under the global banner of Dubai's long-standing tech expo, Gitex.

“The continent still lags behind in infrastructure and capabilities, but not necessarily talent – the issue is around connectivity.

“Big-tech companies in Kenya are thriving, and our start-up innovation ecosystem attracted $984 million of venture capital last year, more than any other country in Africa. This gives confidence to our innovators.”

Confidence amid challenges

The streets around the Sarit Expo Centre were unusually quiet due to a national transport strike over rising fuel prices – the latest reminder of the global reach of the fallout from war in Iran.

Four people were killed and more than 30 injured during protests on Monday, as key roads into Nairobi were closed off, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

Police made 348 arrests, following the demonstration against petrol prices that have soared 20 per cent to record levels.

A plainclothes police officer fire teargas to disperse protestors in downtown Nairobi. Reuters Info

Population surge

By 2050, a quarter of the global population will be from Africa, around 2.5 billion people.

Mr Thigo said that demographic shift will have implications for where global investments are made, and on the world of work.

Kenya has excelled in its development of FinTech, bringing online financial services for millions, often through basic digital devices.

Access to banking has grown from only 26 per cent in 2006 to 85 per cent 20 years later. This has opened up new options for savings, transfers and lending to millions of previously unbanked individuals, particularly in rural areas.

A significant success story is M-Pesa, the mobile money foundation that began the transformation of basic, mobile phones into digital wallets in 2007.

The M-Pesa mobile-phone money transfer service in Kenya Info

Technology events planned across Africa aim to build on that success.

In 2025, Kenya attracted $1.04 billion in tech investment, a 72 per cent year-on-year surge.

Elsewhere, French firm Eutelsat plans a $76 million expansion of broadband services in sub-Saharan Africa, creating Wi-Fi hotspots in rural areas and switching on 2 million new internet users by 2030.

Uganda embraces AI future

Meanwhile, Kenya’s East African neighbour, Uganda, hopes its youthful population can benefit from a technological revolution sweeping across the continent.

Monica Musenero Masanza, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, said AI can drive Uganda's economy forward.

“Africa has received AI as a technology, but we have not yet actively positioned it as the new platform for economic and socioeconomic transformation,” she said.

“We should be shifting the whole of government, not just as consumers of technology, but to understand that this is the new soil in which we are cultivating our wealth.

“AI is the first industrial revolution that we are participating in as a continent. This is Africa’s industrial revolution. It is going to shift everything and we need to understand that, and how to capture its value.”

Monica Musenero Masanza, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, said AI can drive Uganda's economy forward. Photo: Gitex Info

International appeal

Conference season in the Middle East is a huge revenue-raiser, with business events in the UAE adding significant economic value.

In Abu Dhabi, the Adnec Group contributes more than Dh8.5 billion annually to national GDP, while the ripple effect of events staged at Dubai World Trade Centre adds an estimated Dh7.7 for every dirham spent during its exhibitions.

That financial boon suffered a significant blow when hundreds of events were cancelled due to the closure of regional air space.

In March, data from analysts at Northborne Advisory showed 114 events were cancelled in the UAE, with Qatar pulling the plug on 71 slated conferences, 34 in Saudi Arabia and 23 in Bahrain.

Gitex has expanded its reach to 14 countries, with a focus on overseas events taking on more significance since the outbreak of war in the Gulf.

Trixie LohMirmand, chief executive of Gitex Global, said East Africa is well placed to benefit from a global focus on the development of AI.

“It's very clear to all of us now, with all the challenges, interruptions and disruptions that are happening, not just here but everywhere in the world, that technology is no longer an option,” she said.

“AI is an even more critical infrastructure and a renewed urgency for every country to leverage technology, to build resilience for protection and advancement at times of uncertainty.

“There's a new global AI race out there, and it's levelled the playing field for everyone. It is a new world order, and the Kenyan economy is rising.”