How the UAE is moving past the ‘Athens’ or ‘Sparta’ models

The Middle East has never suffered from a shortage of wealth or weapons. Its deeper problem has been the inability of states to transform power into stability, and prosperity into strategic resilience. Some countries built large militaries yet failed to protect themselves from internal fragmentation. Others embraced openness and economic integration but remained dangerously vulnerable to geopolitical shocks.

Today, the UAE is attempting something different.

What is taking shape in the Gulf goes beyond oil, development or traditional influence. It is an effort to build a new model of statehood for a world in which military strength alone is no longer enough, and economic openness alone can no longer guarantee security.

This is why the comparison between Sparta and Athens is more than a historical analogy. Sparta represented discipline, deterrence and constant readiness for conflict. Athens embodied trade, maritime connectivity, culture and economic influence. For centuries, combining the two models seemed nearly impossible.

Play 01:42 How powerful are the UAE defence capabilities?

States built around war often become rigid and economically constrained. States built around openness frequently struggle when geopolitical confrontation intensifies. But the nature of power itself has changed.

The defining strategic assets of the 21st century are no longer armies and territory only. They are ports, energy corridors, subsea cables, artificial intelligence, supply chains, financial systems and the ability to secure global flows. Even wars are no longer simply military confrontations – they are contests over trade routes, technology, markets and infrastructure.

The world is not entering an era of deglobalisation as much as an era of “armed globalisation”. Economic interdependence has not disappeared. It has instead become part of geopolitical competition itself.

The war in Ukraine, instability in the Red Sea, tensions involving Iran, and the growing rivalry between the US and China all point to the same reality: geopolitics has returned forcefully, but within a deeply interconnected world.

In such an environment, the most influential states may no longer be the largest. They may instead be the states most capable of managing risk without collapsing under it.

This is precisely where the Emirati model becomes significant.

Abu Dhabi recognised early that the era of the permanently protected Gulf state was gradually fading. The American security umbrella remains important, but it no longer produces the strategic certainty that defined the region for decades. Major powers themselves appear increasingly focused on managing instability rather than eliminating it altogether.

As a result, smaller states are no longer waiting for global powers to create order on their behalf. They are beginning to build their own systems of resilience within disorder itself.

The UAE has therefore pursued something broader than military modernisation or traditional security partnerships. It has sought to develop what could be described as a strategically resilient state. This is a state capable not only of defending itself militarily, but also of protecting economic continuity, securing infrastructure, maintaining trade and energy flows, absorbing shocks and continuing to function during periods of regional turbulence. This distinction matters.

Across much of the region, states historically built legitimacy around the idea of protection. The UAE increasingly appears to be building legitimacy around the idea of resilience. This helps explain why ports, logistics, aviation, sovereign investment and artificial intelligence are not viewed in Abu Dhabi merely as economic sectors. They are increasingly treated as instruments of strategic influence.

Ports are no longer simply commercial hubs, they are geopolitical assets. Supply chains are no longer purely economic mechanisms, they are part of national and global security. Artificial intelligence is no longer only a technological race, it is becoming a new arena for the distribution of power in the international system.

The UAE has consequently positioned itself as a central node linking Asia, Europe and Africa through trade, finance, energy, technology and logistics.

Yet this model also faces its greatest challenge.

A country that derives influence from openness inevitably becomes more exposed to global disruption. In an era of hybrid warfare, ports, infrastructure, energy facilities and financial systems themselves become strategic targets. The crises in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz have demonstrated that the greatest threats are no longer necessarily invading armies crossing borders, but disruptions aimed at the flows upon which the global economy depends.

Success itself can therefore become a source of vulnerability unless accompanied by a constant ability to adapt.

This is why the Emirati wager is ultimately larger than building a strong economy or an advanced military. It is a wager on whether a state can remain deeply connected to the world without becoming strategically fragile.

That may prove to be one of the defining questions of this century.

Quote How can a geographically small state become structurally central in a strategically fragmenting world?

The world is entering an era in which economics, security, technology and geopolitics increasingly overlap. In such an age, the central question may no longer be who possesses the greatest power, but who possesses the greatest capacity to endure under pressure.

For this reason, the UAE experience deserves broader international attention. Not because it offers a flawless model free from contradiction, but because it attempts to answer a question that extends far beyond the Gulf itself: how can a geographically small state become structurally central in a strategically fragmenting world?

Perhaps this is why the comparison between Sparta and Athens no longer applies only to the UAE. It increasingly reflects a broader transformation in the nature of power itself.

In a world where old certainties are fading, the most successful states may not be those that choose between strength and openness, but those capable of combining both without allowing either to consume the other.