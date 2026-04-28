The UAE built its economic resilience years ago. Now it is paying off

In a world shaped by supply chain disruption, shifting geopolitics and rapid technological change, economic resilience is an immediate necessity. Countries today are rethinking how they secure their future, what they produce, where they invest and how much they rely on others.

At a time when our region is facing heightened uncertainty and disruption, it is important to recognise the people behind this resilience. Across our portfolio, thousands of employees continue to operate critical industries, maintain essential services and support the stability of the UAE’s economy. Their commitment ensures continuity where it matters most and reflects the strength of the ecosystem we have built over time.

For the UAE, this is not a new response to a changing world. It reflects a long-standing national vision set in motion by the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and advanced with conviction under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed: invest early, build local capability and focus on the sectors that matter most to long-term prosperity. Resilience has proven to be built years in advance through deliberate, sustained action.

This philosophy is reflected in how the UAE continues to shape its economic model. From health care and energy to advanced manufacturing and financial services, the focus has been clear. Strengthen domestic capability while remaining globally connected.

At Mubadala, this vision is translated into action through the UAE Investments Platform, where disciplined capital is deployed to build national champions, deepen strategic sectors and support sustainable economic growth.

Quote Resilience is built years in advance through deliberate, sustained action

At the core of this approach is a willingness to invest ahead of commercial certainty. Many of the sectors prioritised more than 15 years ago, including clean energy, health care and advanced manufacturing, did not present an immediate or obvious commercial case at the time. Yet the decision to invest, driven by our leadership’s foresight, was guided by a clear understanding of what long-term resilience would require.

Today, these platforms have expanded past emerging opportunities. They are essential. This is most visible at the sector level, where targeted investments are shaping the foundations of a more self-sufficient and competitive economy.

In health care, the launch of Mubadala Bio last year marked a decisive step towards strengthening national capability. At a time when the majority of pharmaceutical products are imported, building domestic manufacturing capacity is both an economic and strategic priority. With the ability to produce up to 2.5 billion units annually, Mubadala Bio enhances supply security while supporting the growth of a broader life sciences ecosystem in the UAE.

In energy, the focus is on balancing transition with reliability. Masdar is expanding the UAE's leadership in clean energy, including the recent groundbreaking of an Dh22 billion ($6 billion) round-the-clock renewable energy project, currently the world's largest battery storage initiative. Mubadala Energy also continues to strengthen the UAE's position in hydrocarbons, a sector that remains central to the economy and the global energy mix.

These efforts ensure that the UAE's energy system is both sustainable and dependable. Industrial capability remains equally critical.

Through Emirates Global Aluminium, the UAE has become the world’s fifth-largest aluminium producer, with aluminium being the second largest made-in-the UAE export. EGA demonstrates how a locally anchored industry, built over decades, can compete globally while supporting economic diversification. Protecting that capability is essential. While the Al Taweelah site was affected during recent regional disruptions, having an impact on part of EGA’s production capacity, the company continues to operate within a strong institutional and operational framework that underpins the UAE’s broader industrial resilience.

Play 01:21 UAE's industrial exports rose 25% in 2025

Localisation is another important pillar of this strategy. Partnerships with international companies such as Tubacex and Levidian are bringing advanced manufacturing and climate technologies to Abu Dhabi, strengthening supply chains and building long-term capability. These investments enable knowledge transfer, catalyse innovation and reinforce the UAE’s ability to compete in emerging industries.

Resilience, however, is not built on infrastructure alone. It is equally about people.

Beyond capital, a central focus has been on building a highly skilled, future-ready Emirati workforce across critical sectors. This includes developing deep technical expertise, leadership capabilities and specialised knowledge in industries that are shaping the UAE’s future.

Increasingly, this talent is also contributing beyond our borders. Emirati expertise is now supporting major international projects, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global investment hub and a source of world-class talent. Companies such as Masdar, Mubadala Energy and EGA demonstrate this clearly, with skilled Emirati professionals contributing to projects across Asia and the Middle East.

The UAE also maintains an ability to attract and retain exceptional talent from around the world. The quality of life and institutional stability that the UAE offers has made it a destination of choice for skilled professionals across industries, from energy and health care to technology and advanced manufacturing. This combination of homegrown capability and global expertise is what gives our economy its depth and adaptability.

Last year alone, our UAE Investments Platform portfolio contributed Dh45 billion to the gross domestic product and supported 98,000 jobs directly and indirectly, delivering exceptional returns to the UAE. These indicators reflect how long-term investment, aligned with national priorities, delivers tangible economic impact.

The strength of any economic model is ultimately measured by its impact on people. The UAE’s experience shows that resilience is built through conviction, consistency and a clear alignment with national purpose. By continuing to invest in the right sectors, support national champions and develop local capability, the UAE is preparing for the future by actively shaping it.