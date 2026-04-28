UAE's Opec exit follows country's strategic autonomy pattern

The UAE's exit from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) follows a pattern running through some of the most consequential decisions it has made over the past decade.

The Gulf energy and political powerhouse has been systematically limiting its dependence on any single bloc and replacing it with genuine strategic autonomy that aligns with its ambitious, diversified agenda.

“The United Arab Emirates today announced its decision to withdraw from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Opec and Opec+ effective May 1, 2026,” Wam reported on Tuesday.

“This decision is in line with the UAE's long-term strategic and economic vision and the evolution of its energy sector.”

From foreign policy to military strategy and energy planning, a country where nearly 90 per cent of the population are expatriates has pushed to the forefront with a model built on speed and delivery, prioritising rapid, tangible gains over the drag of traditional bureaucracy.

It has aligned itself with global markets and emerging trends, focusing on artificial intelligence-driven initiatives and cutting-edge technology to accelerate that trajectory.

“Strategic autonomy remains the UAE’s enduring choice,” Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, recently said.

In January 2022, the UAE shifted its weekend from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday, aligning itself with the rhythms of London, New York and Hong Kong, and orienting itself towards global commerce rather than regional convention.

A similar instinct drove the Abraham Accords in 2020, when the UAE and Bahrain became the first Gulf states to establish relations with Israel.

“For many in Washington and across the United States, the UAE became a model for the Middle East,” said the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

“Distrustful of ideology in all its forms, the Emirati leadership viewed their country as a global entrepôt that had earned the right to flourish outside of political blocs.”

Play 00:51 Gargash says Iran attacks on Gulf states were long-planned

The same calculus shaped its exit from the Yemen war. Having joined the Saudi-led coalition in 2015, Abu Dhabi’s priorities, from securing maritime routes to backing southern forces and countering political Islamists, increasingly diverged from other regional strategies.

“The UAE is fast adapting to the changing realities of global politics and affirming its new status as an active middle power that keeps up with the latest in global conversations,” Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, professor of political science, wrote in The National.

Its energy strategy follows the same pattern. The UAE completed the Barakah Nuclear Plant, the first in the Arab world, now supplying about a quarter of domestic electricity, while pushing Adnoc towards a production target of five million barrels per day.

For Ebtesam Al Ketbi, president of the Emirates Policy Centre, the Opec exit marks a transition from “collective quota-based commitments to sovereign flexibility in managing production, enabling a faster response to disruptions such as those linked to the Strait of Hormuz”, she wrote on X.

As an elected member of the UN Security Council for 2022-2023, the UAE served as a unifying force and made a significant impact, addressing regional and international challenges and drafting resolutions, using the platform to project its own positions rather than simply echo those of allies.

During the recent Iran war, the UAE was the country most targeted by Tehran. Key civilian infrastructure was hit, despite the Emirates having no involvement in the conflict.

The UAE's response was the sharpest in the Gulf. It officially labelled the strikes “unprovoked and terrorist attacks,” closed its Tehran embassy and withdrew all diplomatic staff. It said the US-Israeli ceasefire with Iran was “not enough”, calling for a conclusive outcome against Tehran, including addressing its ballistic missile programme.

“The UAE’s foreign policy, shaped by multilateralism and strategic autonomy, reflects a deliberate effort to diversify options in an increasingly fragmented world,” wrote the Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Policy Centre in January. “This is most evident in areas such as food and health security, the energy transition, advanced technologies and global trade.

“Abu Dhabi seeks not merely to consume solutions, but to act as a partner and producer – while remaining agile in a rapidly evolving and increasingly unconventional global economic environment,” it added. “In a fragmented world, strategic autonomy is the UAE's North Star.”