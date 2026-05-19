Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Trump pauses Iran attack plans, Hormuz toll proposal unveiled and Iraq probes drone incident

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

May 19, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump says he delayed planned military strikes on Iran after appeals from Gulf leaders to allow more time for negotiations.

Iran has submitted a new 14-point proposal aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz through talks mediated by Pakistan.

Tehran has also unveiled plans for a new authority to manage passage through the strait using a cryptocurrency-based insurance platform, a move opposed by the US and Gulf states.

Iraq is investigating an incident in which Saudi Arabia said drones entered its airspace from Iraqi territory on Sunday.

In the UAE, authorities have launched plans to train 80,000 government employees in AI systems as part of a broader digital transformation strategy across federal services.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: May 19, 2026, 5:28 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

FILE PHOTO: Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, April 22, 2026. REUTERS / Stringer / File Photo
Headphones

Trump halts Iran attack plan, Hormuz toll scheme and Iraq's drone investigation

(FILES) A handout picture obtained from the media office of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on February 13, 2020, shows a view of the power plant in the western Al Dhafra Region -formally know as the Gharbiya region- of Abu Dhabi on the Gulf coastline about 50 kilometres west of Ruwais. A fire broke out following a drone strike on a nuclear power plant in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on May 17, 2026, authorities said, reporting no injuries or impact on radiation levels. "Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike," the Abu Dhabi Media Office wrote in a social media post. (Photo by Barakah Nuclear Power Plant / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Barakah Nuclear Power Plant" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Headphones

Barakah attack, Trump's options and new Gulf logistics route

NEW DELHI, INDIA - January 19, 2026: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (center L), and HE Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India (center R), depart from Palam Air Base during a working visit. ( Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court )
Headphones

Modi in UAE, Trump warns Iran and Lebanon-Israel talks resume

US President Donald Trump is welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Reuters
Headphones

Trump-Xi talks, Gaza reconstruction concerns and UAE health breakthrough

More podcasts