Inside L’Oréal’s push to scale circular beauty and climate action in the UAE

At this year’s Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, L’Oréal demonstrated that sustainability in beauty is no longer just a distant pledge, but also about execution on the ground.

From refillable fragrances and makeup eco-designed retail materials to renewable energy and lower-carbon logistics, the group recognises the UAE’s central role in testing and scaling up the market for circular beauty solutions, sustainable retail models and supply chain.

The UAE’s role within the group’s sustainability programme L’Oréal for the Future strategy reflects both its consumer landscape and its national ambitions, according to Rohini Behl, chief sustainability officer for L’Oréal’s South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa Zone. The wider region she oversees accounts for about 40 per cent of the world’s population and represents one of the fastest-growing consumer markets globally.

“This is where the growth and the future consumers are coming from,” Behl says, adding that the UAE stands out for the pace at which sustainability has moved from policy to practice. At events such as Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, she said, “you can really feel that change is underway”.

While sustainability has become a competitive focus across consumer goods, Behl says L’Oréal’s approach has been shaped over decades. The company ended animal testing in 1989, set early environmental targets for industrial sites in the 1990s and launched sector-wide sustainability programmes well before the topic became mainstream. Today, its sustainability is anchored in four pillars: stewarding the climate transition, safeguarding nature, driving circularity and supporting communities.

On climate, L’Oréal’s regional actions are closely aligned with the UAE’s national net-zero ambitions. Behl points to the company’s Dubai office, which reached 100 per cent renewable energy. The shift, she says, demonstrates how corporate commitments depend on national infrastructure and collaboration.

Beyond offices, the company is working with UAE-based partners to reduce emissions across logistics and transport. This includes deploying electric vehicle fleets with Mohebi Logistics and introducing biodiesel fuels through a partnership with Aramex to lower emissions from cross-border operations. Behl explains that such initiatives illustrate how climate targets are being translated into operational decisions rather than remaining abstract goals.

Furthermore, circularity has become one of the most visible areas of focus, particularly through refillable beauty products. Across the GCC, and especially in the UAE, L’Oréal is offering refillable options for fragrance, skincare, haircare and makeup, positioning refills as a core element of its circular economy model. “We want to make refills desirable, accessible, and easy to use,” explains Behl.

Ipsos research shows that three out of five consumers in the UAE are conscious of sustainability issues, while 97 per cent recognise that environmental challenges need solutions. The gap, Behl says, lies less in intent and more in awareness and clarity.

“Consumers are conscious of the ecological issues, and willing to act, but often lack clarity on practical solutions,” she says. Refillable formats are designed to address that gap by allowing consumers to reuse the premium packaging while significantly reducing material use, according to Behl. “It's about delivering the same exceptional formulations consumers love, in innovative packaging designed to significantly reduce resources.”

The environmental impact is measurable. Refillable fragrances such as Prada Paradoxe reduce material use by 44 per cent in glass, 67 per cent in plastic, eliminate metals and cut cardboard by 61 per cent. Similar reductions apply across other categories, supporting L’Oréal’s broader commitments to reduce virgin plastic use by 50 per cent and increase the share of recycled and biobased sources in packaging by the end of the decade.

Retail partnerships play a central role in scaling these systems. In the UAE, L’Oréal has worked closely with retailers including Sephora and BinSina Pharmacy to increase the availability and visibility of refillable products, alongside training beauty advisers to guide consumers at the point of sale. “It’s a collective responsibility,” Behl adds. “Producers, retailers and brands all play a part in shaping the market and educating consumers.”

Circularity also extends beyond products to retail infrastructure. L’Oréal Middle East reports that all its point-of-sale materials are now eco-designed, with suppliers measuring, reporting and optimising the carbon footprint of in-store materials. The company is also an active member of the Circular Packaging Association, collaborating with industry partners to accelerate innovation and standard-setting across the sector.

Alongside environmental action, the brand’s regional strategy places a strong emphasis on supporting communities and social impact. Through its Inclusive Sourcing Programme, L’Oréal integrates social criteria into procurement and supply chains, supporting more than 100 beneficiaries in the UAE last year by creating opportunities for people from underprivileged backgrounds.

The group also continues to invest in education, health and gender equity initiatives. These include the L’Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science Middle East programme, which has supported 23 UAE-based researchers, as well as brand-led initiatives focused on women’s safety and health equity. As part of its broader commitment to gender balance, L’Oréal Middle East has signed the UAE Gender Balance Council SDG 5 Pledge, with women representing 56 per cent of its workforce and more than half of leadership roles.

Looking ahead, Behl explains that the company’s priorities in the UAE and wider region will centre on accelerating progress towards net zero, expanding circularity across packaging and retail systems, and deepening community impact. While nature-based solutions remain part of the long-term agenda, she said these three areas offer the most immediate opportunities for scale and measurable impact.

“The UAE has shown what becomes possible when sustainability is backed by clear national ambition and real collaboration,” says Behl.

“Sustainability cannot only be intention. It’s about accountability and the ability to turn commitments into action at scale”.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with L’Oréal