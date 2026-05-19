Why are NeeDoh squish toys everywhere and how can you get one in the UAE?

From Tickle Me Elmo and Tamagotchis in the 1990s to loom bands, fidget spinners and the recent Labubu craze, toys going viral is not a new trend. While recent years have been dominated by collectables and blind-box figurines, the toy that has become the internet’s latest obsession is the squishy NeeDoh.

What are NeeDoh toys?

Created by Massachusetts toy company Schylling, NeeDohs have been around since 2017. However, thanks to recent TikTok and Instagram videos showing people squeezing, stretching and squishing the toys, the brand has experienced a significant surge in popularity, with the company's website temporarily suspending sales.

NeeDohs are designed as sensory fidget toys that can be stretched and moulded into different shapes. They come in various colours and styles, including cubes, gumdrops, cats, doughnuts and balls covered in rubbery fringe.

NeeDoh Fuzz Ball Wonder Waves have a velvety texture. Photo: Schylling Info

One of the brand’s most popular products is the Nice Cube – a soft cube filled with a gel-like compound that slowly shifts shape when squeezed before returning to its original form. Its “slow-rise” texture and satisfying feel have made it especially popular online, where videos of people squishing the cubes have racked up millions of views.

Why are they so popular?

Part of NeeDoh’s popularity comes from the rise of sensory and “satisfying content” on social media. Videos featuring slime, kinetic sand and fidget toys all regularly go viral.

Many users also describe NeeDoh toys as calming and stress-relieving because of their tactile texture. While they are often marketed as stress toys, they have also become popular with collectors, particularly as certain colours and designs sell out quickly.

How is NeeDoh different from a stress ball?

NeeDoh toys are often compared to traditional stress balls, but there are several differences in how they look and feel.

Unlike standard stress balls, which are usually filled with foam and bounce back instantly after being squeezed, NeeDoh toys contain a gel or dough-like filling that creates a slower, softer response. This allows the toys to hold their new shape briefly before slowly returning to normal.

The toys can also be stretched, flattened and moulded in ways traditional stress balls cannot, giving them a more varied sensory feel. Their smooth outer surface is another defining feature, helping create a slick, almost marshmallow-like texture many fans enjoy.

Where to buy NeeDoh toys in the UAE?

Although the toys are selling out quickly in many countries, UAE shoppers can find them at Toys “R” Us and Hamleys stores across the country.

Prices vary depending on the size and style. Smaller NeeDoh balls start from about Dh35, while larger cubes can cost up to Dh80.

The Schylling website itself has announced it is “taking a short pause on new orders” because of popular demand, adding: “In the meantime, you can find our products at your favourite local toy and gift store. We appreciate your enthusiasm and support.”

Spotting a fake NeeDoh

Given demand, imitation versions of the toys are appearing across online marketplaces, resale platforms and sponsored product listings. Some look convincing at first glance, using similar cube designs, bright colours and “squishy toy” keywords, despite not being official NeeDoh products.

In an Instagram statement, Schylling warns shoppers to “beware of counterfeit products”, specifically cautioning against listings on online platforms that may not stock from authorised retailers. The company said physical toy shops and trusted retail partners remain the safest way to guarantee authenticity.

Schylling also says the easiest way to verify a product is to check whether it is officially branded as NeeDoh and manufactured by the company. If the packaging does not feature the Schylling or NeeDoh name, or if the listing comes from an unfamiliar third-party seller, shoppers are encouraged to exercise caution.