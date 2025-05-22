A guest at Elie Saab's show at Paris Fashion Week carries a bag decorated with Labubu charms. Getty Images
A guest at Elie Saab's show at Paris Fashion Week carries a bag decorated with Labubu charms. Getty Images

Culture

Pop Culture

What are Labubus, why are they everywhere and how can you get one?

Viral plush toys by Pop Mart are sparking shopping frenzies around the world

David Tusing

May 22, 2025