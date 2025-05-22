What are Labubus, why are they everywhere and how can you get one?

There's no escaping the Labubu craze. The viral plush toys are taking over social media feeds and selling out in shops around the world, with a mostly-female fanbase aged from five to 35. On online marketplace StockX, the $28 toys are being resold for as much as $880, with some limited-edition pieces going for $2,500. Labubus are collectable plush toys sold as keychains or bag charms. They were created as a series called The Monsters by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung who drew inspiration from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/here-s-how-to-adopt-the-nordic-diet-in-the-uae-and-why-you-should-try-it-1.869501" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/here-s-how-to-adopt-the-nordic-diet-in-the-uae-and-why-you-should-try-it-1.869501">Nordic</a> mythology. Labubus are one of many tribes under The Monsters series, which also includes the Zimomo and Tycoco characters. Characterised by their cheeky grins, sharp teeth, furry bodies and pointed ears, Labubus come in a multitude of colours, with some hues rarer than others. All Labubus are female. “They’re kindhearted, but sometimes, as they go about spreading joy, they get into well-intentioned trouble,” Emily Brough, head of licensing at Pop Mart North America told <i>The New York Times</i>. “It’s never malicious.” First released in 2015 as a children's book series, Labubus began to gain popularity after Chinese toy company Pop Mart started selling them as plush toys in their stores worldwide in 2019. The most popular Labubu keyrings were released in 2023. They became a viral sensation when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/08/29/blackpinks-lisa-makes-history-at-the-mtv-vmas-2022/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/08/29/blackpinks-lisa-makes-history-at-the-mtv-vmas-2022/">Lisa from K-pop group Blackpink</a> was photographed with a Labubu charm attached to her bag. Labubus has since been spotted on a number of celebrities, from Rihanna to Dua Lipa and Emma Roberts. The latest collection of Labubus were released on April 25, and sold out within minutes. An entire sub-market has also emerged online, with businesses selling everything from tiny outfits and accessories to car seats and mini hand bags designed for Labubus. Labubus are sold in blind boxes, meaning customers do not know which colour or type they have bought until they tear open the packaging. This element of surprise, as well as Gen Z's obsession with unboxing things, has only increased the Lububus' appeal. Some customers buy multiple boxes to try to collect characters they don't own yet. Pop Mart does not have any stores in the Middle East, but Labubus are available through a number of retailers. At The Little Things, which has branches in Mall of the Emirates and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2021/10/24/bluewaters-island-restaurant-guide-9-of-the-best-places-to-eat-at-the-dubai-hotspot/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2021/10/24/bluewaters-island-restaurant-guide-9-of-the-best-places-to-eat-at-the-dubai-hotspot/">Bluewaters Island</a> in Dubai, they retail for Dh79 a piece. When <i>The National</i> called the store on Thursday afternoon, a shop assistant said they had sold out for the day, but a new batch of Labubus would be available on Friday. Fans will have to rush as the day's batch usually sells out in 15 minutes, as customers queue up outside the stores before they open at 10am. Mad Kicks, which has branches in Bluewaters Island and Box Park in Dubai, as well as Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, sells collectible Labubus, starting at Dh300. Online store Osloop, which specialises in rare trainers and collectibles, is also selling a range of Labubus, including a limited-edition Labubu-Vans collaboration for Dh13,658. Last year, Pop Mart reported $1.8 billion in revenue, more than 100 per cent up from the previous year. The success of Labubus contributed about $400 million, according to <i>Bloomberg</i>. Earlier this month, an investor made $97 million by selling his Pop Mart stock.