Blackpink's Lisa makes history at the MTV VMAs 2022

Lisa Manoban, best known as a member of popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, made history on Sunday as she became the first female solo artist to win the Best K-pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

She beat BTS, Itzy, Seventeen, Stray Kids and Twice to take home the gong for her solo single Lalisa.

"Blinks, you're like the most important ones. Thank you so much for making this happen," she said, referring to Blackpink fans who are colloquially known as "Blinks".

She also thanked bandmates Jennie, Jisoo and Rose in Korean during her speech.

Blackpink, from left, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards. Invision / AP

The band picked up the award for Best Metaverse Performance, for their collaboration with video game company PUBG.

Meanwhile, K-pop superstars BTS took home the Group of the Year award, beating Blackpink, City Girls, Foo Fights, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Silk Sonic.

Scroll through the gallery below to see winners at the MTV VMAs 2022

Expand Autoplay Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for 'All Too Well' (10-minute Taylor’s Version) at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. AFP

At the event, Blackpink debuted their latest single Pink Venom live.

The song's music video amassed more than 12 million views within two hours of being uploaded to YouTube when it came out earlier this month.

The four-member band will release their anticipated second album Born Pink on September 16. This will be their first album since 2020’s The Album.

Earlier this month, the band announced a massive nine-month world tour beginning in Seoul on October 15, and with stops including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Manila before eventually finishing in Auckland on June 21, 2023.

Ticketing details, such as price and venues, have not yet been announced.

Blackpink made their debut in August 2016 with the single Square One. Since they arrived on the music scene, the band have had the honour of being the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No 13 with 2020 single, Ice Cream.

During the group’s brief hiatus, both Rose and Lisa have embarked on solo careers, releasing their respective debut albums in March and September 2021. Jisoo, meanwhile, pursued acting, taking a leading role in the historical romance K-drama, Snowdrop.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Blackpink members over the years