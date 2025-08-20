As Pop Mart eyes Middle East expansion, what you need to know about Chinese brand behind Labubu

Labubu has been all the rage, and it doesn't look like the craze is slowing down anytime soon. But could a Pop Mart store finally be on its way to the region?
Pop Mart founder and chief executive Wang Ning spoke to analysts on Wednesday, saying the company is weighing possible expansion plans into emerging markets, including the Middle East, Central Europe, as well as Central and South America.
“I think for overseas markets we’re still very positive, and we also believe there’s still very broad space for growth,” Wang said.
For now, fans in the region rely on authorised resellers, as there are no official standalone Pop Mart stores here. But with the company eyeing entry into the UAE, here’s a closer look at what they're all about.
What is Pop Mart?
The toy company from Beijing was founded in 2010, with an early focus on tapping into youth culture trends in China. Its first shop opened in Zhongguancun, the city’s tech hub, but struggled with inventory, staffing and a clear identity, selling a wide mix of products.
That changed in 2014, when toys became the company’s main focus. Wang drew inspiration from Japan’s gashapon vending machines, which dispense toys in random canisters. He wanted to capture the same element of surprise, but in sleeker packaging.
The result was the “blind box", so customers buy a sealed box without knowing which figure they’ll get.
Pop Mart’s first big breakthrough came with Hong Kong artist Kenny Wong, who created Molly, a wide-eyed girl with a blond bob and turquoise button-shaped eyes. Already popular with a niche fan base, Molly proved a hit and set the stage for more collaborations.
From 2016 onward, Pop Mart partnered with more artists and expanded its range, including Kasing Lung, who introduced Labubu in 2019. Since then, the company has opened stores and installed vending machines, known as Roboshops, across Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America. It has also branched out into animation studios, art galleries and even a theme park called Pop Land.
What can I expect inside a store?
Pop Mart stores are usually bright, modern spaces designed to feel playful and immersive. They have glass walls showcasing rows of colourful blind boxes, shelves stacked with character figurines, and larger-than-life statues of popular creations such as Labubu or Molly.
Inside, the layout is clean and minimalist, but packed with vibrant displays, giving it the feel of both an art gallery and a toy shop. Some locations also feature interactive elements, such as vending-style Roboshops, where customers can try their luck at a blind box.
What characters can I find at Pop Mart?
Pop Mart offers a wide roster of collectable characters, mostly sold in its blind box format. Its most recognisable in-house creations include Labubu, Molly and Skullpanda. The company has also teamed up with major names such as Disney and Sanrio, the brand behind Hello Kitty.
Labubu’s appeal in the UAE
The UAE has long been a hub for global retail trends and collectables. From Funko Pops to limited-edition trainers, there’s a strong culture of fandom and exclusivity, especially for younger buyers who are active on social media.
While Pop Mart doesn’t yet have a dedicated store in the region, authorised resellers and online platforms already stock its blind boxes, often at a markup. For example, Labubu retails for about Dh79, but some outlets sell them for up to Dh350 or more.
