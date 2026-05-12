Initio's Supercharged collection is a fragrance that can activate joy

For a decade, Initio Parfums Prives has been asking a question most fragrance houses miss: what if a scent could do more than smell good? What if it could act on the brain, shifting something fundamental within each of us? What if it became emotional?

Since its founding in 2015, the niche French house has built its reputation on functional fragrances – scents engineered not only to be worn, but also to act on the mind. Its collections have explored desire, confidence and well-being, each one rooted in molecular science, formulated with precise ingredients selected for their olfactory and neurological impact.

Now, with Supercharged, Initio turns its attention to arguably the most vital emotional territory of all: joy. A complex, interconnected system of pathways, our sense of joy regulates pleasure, engagement and vitality, shaping how we live, connect and thrive. It benefits our health, acts as an active longevity factor, reinforces social bonds and allows individuals to cope better with challenges, rebounding from adversity.

The Supercharged line launches with two scents - Sugar Blast and Wild Rush - each designed to trigger distinct sensations of joy, confidence and vitality. Photo: Initio Info

It’s not an insular experience, either. Research has shown that happiness spreads across social networks up to three degrees of separation. When one person experiences genuine joy, their close connections have up to a 25 per cent higher chance of feeling it too. Yet, a 2022 global study found that 45 per cent of people report not having felt genuine joy in more than two years. One in four can no longer clearly recognise what joy feels like at all.

For the brand, this was the trigger point and the undercurrent that underpins the new collection. “If fragrance can act on emotional states,” the brand’s philosophy runs, “then joy had to be explored as a force that moves beyond the individual – into connection, vitality and shared well-being.”

The breakthrough

The science-backed Supercharged collection launches with two fragrances – Sugar Blast and Wild Rush – each one a distinct expression of joy. Sugar Blast is a warmly expansive and euphoric ambery gourmand of lavender, coconut, vanilla, praline, rum, cashmeran and ambroxan. Wild Rush is its counterpart, an aromatic fougere of bergamot, lavender, vanilla, caramel, red berries, sandalwood and patchouli.

It’s all built around a proprietary innovation called the Joydrop Complex, which is a molecular system unlike anything previously used in fine fragrance.

Its creation began with a scientific insight: joy doesn’t originate from a single molecule; it emerges from the synchronised activation of several neural signals within the brain’s reward and emotional circuitry. Stimulate one pathway and you produce a fleeting sensation, but activate several simultaneously and you get something much more enduring.

Sugar Blast blends lavender, coconut, vanilla and praline into a composition engineered to evoke warmth and pleasure. Photo: Initio Info

The molecules within Joydrop were chosen and validated through direct brain activity measurement for their ability to stimulate the specific neurological pathways associated with pleasure and energy. Embedded at the core of each Supercharged fragrance, the complex generates what Initio calls a measurable emotional signature – scent as a functional trigger of aliveness.

To validate the approach, Initio partnered with DSM-Firmenich, the world leader in olfactory innovation, to co-develop a neuro-olfactive research protocol, the first of its kind in the fragrance industry. Rather than testing isolated ingredients, the protocol measured the complete fragrance formula, capturing how all components interact.

The electric blue and vibrant orange bottles reflect the collection’s dual emotional frequencies. Photo: Initio Info

Three simultaneous dimensions were recorded: neurophysiological response (brain signals, heart rhythm and skin reaction via EEG, ECG and galvanic skin response); behavioural response (AI-driven analysis of posture, micro-expressions, vocal modulations and breathing patterns); and conscious verbal response (how participants described and mapped their emotional experience).

Together, these three layers produced a multidimensional scientific portrait of joy in motion. The conclusion was that joy leaves a measurable trace in the brain – and fragrance can literally put it there.

Thus, the act of wearing a fragrance is no longer about self-expression, but about recharging – and activating a whole new state of being.

Dual expression

Each fragrance in the Supercharged collection maps to a distinct emotional frequency.

Sugar Blast captures a warmly playful register of joy, which is why a vibrant orange marks its identity on the bottle.

Neuroscientific testing confirmed a strongly positive emotional response, with the brain registering the experience as deeply pleasurable – the kind of stable activation producing joy that’s more uplifting than fleeting.

Developed with DSM-Firmenich, the Joydrop Complex uses neuro-olfactive research to measure how fragrance interacts with the brain’s emotional pathways. Photo: Initio Info

Wild Rush, meanwhile, is immediate and assertive. It activates confidence and drive, with brain activity measurements showing strong emotional engagement paired with forward momentum. That’s why this bottle comes in electric blue.

The bottles carry the collection’s philosophy into visual form. Initio’s famed diamond signature – the emblem that has appeared across every release since 2015 – breaks free from its frame on the Supercharged packaging, extending beyond the bottle and the outer case. The transparent glass amplifies the sense of intensity within.

It’s a very deliberate gesture. It says: joy, by its very nature, cannot be contained. But now, perhaps, it can be controlled.

This content was created by TN Magazine in partnership with Initio Parfums Privés