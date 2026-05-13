What's in the US-Bahrain draft UN resolution demanding Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz?

A draft UN Security Council resolution that demands Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz has the backing of nearly two thirds of the world’s countries, but still faces resistance from veto holders Russia and China.

The draft resolution, co-written by the US and by Bahrain on behalf of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, would increase diplomatic and legal pressure on Iran.

The resolution "decides" that Iran shall immediately cease all attacks and threats against merchant and commercial vessels.

It also states that Iran must immediately say where it has laid sea mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz and that it must remove them, and calls for the end of illegal tolls on commercial shipping.

More than 110 countries have signed up to co-sponsor the draft, which could help to form a framework for future sanctions and strengthen the legitimacy of maritime operations aimed at clearing the strait.

But Russia and China have “serious concerns” about the draft resolution, according to a letter seen by The National.

The letter, sent by Moscow and Beijing to Security Council members after informal expert consultations hosted by Bahrain last week, said the countries viewed the proposal as “unbalanced and one-sided”.

The strait's closure has struck global energy markets, supply chains and the delivery of essential goods, including food and fertilisers, particularly affecting vulnerable families and households.

On March 11, 136 countries sponsored Resolution 2817, which condemned Iran’s unprovoked attacks on GCC countries and Jordan, and its action to close the Strait of Hormuz.