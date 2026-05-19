Saudi Pro League title permutations: What Al Hilal and Al Nassr need to do to become champions

The 2025/26 Saudi Pro League title race heads into its final round on Thursday with the champions still to be determined.

Al Hilal kept the championship alive with a 2-0 win over Neom on Saturday. It closed the gap on leaders Al Nassr to two points ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Here's what each team needs to do:

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's team remain in the driving seat, knowing victory on Thursday will see them crowned champions for the first time since 2019, regardless of results elsewhere.

A draw against relegation-threatened Damac could be enough but only if Hilal fail to beat Al Fayha.

Should Nassr draw and Hilal win their game, they will finish on the same number of points (84) but Nassr will lose out on the title with Hilal having a better head-to-head record – the first tiebreaker in the SPL – over their Riyadh rivals. Hilal won the first league match 3-1 in January and drew their most recent match this month 1-1.

Nassr could have won the SPL title this past Saturday if Hilal had failed to beat Neom. As it is, the title race now goes down to the final game.

Nassr face a Damac team who have plenty on the line, too. Damac are 15th in the table and only two points clear of Al Riyadh, who occupy the final relegation spot.

Nassr have repeatedly blown chances to earn Ronaldo a first trophy at the club the past few weeks.

A Bento blunder in the league match with Hilal on May 12 snatched defeat from the jaws of victory to keep the championship alive. Nassr also lost the AFC Champions League Two final to Gamba Osaka this Saturday.

Al Hilal

Hilal remain the only unbeaten team in the division, and yet still trail Nassr by two points heading into their final game.

Salem Al Dawsari and his teammates travel to Al Fayha knowing only a win will give them a shot at a record-extending 20th Saudi championship.

A draw or a defeat would see the title head to their great Riyadh rivals.

What else will be decided?

The only teams with something on the line besides the top two are Damac and Al Riyadh.

Damac, in 15th place, are only two points ahead of 16th-place Riyadh with one game to go.

With Al Najma and Al Okhdood already relegated, Al Riyadh are in danger of joining them in the Saudi second tier unless they beat Okhdood in their last match.

For Damac, victory over Nassr will help them preserve their SPL status. A draw coupled with a win for Riyadh will also keep them up by virtue of a better head-to-head record.

If Riyadh win and Damac lose, Riyadh will climb to 30 points and Damac will be relegated on 29 points.