Cristiano Ronaldo heads five-man shortlist for Saudi Pro League Player of the Season award

The trophy wait goes on, but Cristiano Ronaldo can at least console himself with a nomination for the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League Player of the Season award.

Ronaldo heads a five-man short list alongside Al Nassr teammate Joao Felix, Al Ahli Saudi striker Ivan Toney, Al Qadsiah hot-shot Julian Quinones and Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo missed out on a first trophy since moving to Nassr in 2022 on Saturday after the Riyadh club lost the AFC Champions League Two final to Japan's Gamba Osaka.

Hilal's 2-0 win over Neom on Saturday means the title race goes down to the final game of the season. Nassr lead their neighbours by two points in the title race. If they beat relegation-threatened Damac on Thursday, Nassr will be crowned champions.

If Nassr lose and Hilal beat Al Fayha, Hilal will win the title. If Nassr can only draw with Damac and Hilal win their game, Hilal will be champions on account of their better head-to-head record.

Ronaldo has netted 26 goals this season, recently becoming just the third player in the modern era to score 100 goals in the Saudi Pro League. He is seen as the frontrunner for the Player of the Season award.

Teammate Joao Felix has enjoyed a stunning debut season at Nassr. The Portuguese playmaker has bagged three hat-tricks on his way to 20 league goals also leads the assist charts with 12.

Toney has enjoyed another prolific campaign, netting 32 goals in 31 league games, including four hat-tricks. The England striker also helped Al Ahli to reclaim their AFC Champions League title last month.

Qadsiah striker Quinones joins Toney in the 30-goal club, and is his club's all-time top-flight scorer with 50.

Midfield metronome Neves became the first player to exceed 2,000 passes and leads everyone in dangerous passes.

To ensure fairness among these five stars, the league stated: "To be eligible for this award, a player must have participated in at least 40 per cent of their team's total matches during the 2025/26 Roshn Saudi League, regardless of playing position or nationality."