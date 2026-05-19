DP World attracts $233m investments at Jafza in sign of confidence amid war uncertainty

Global ports operator DP World attracted Dh854 million ($232.5 million) in investments in the first four months of this year, with nearly half coming during the wartime months, in a sign of investor confidence.

More than 43 per cent of the commitments across its flagship Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) came in March and April, at the height of the Iran war and the subsequent disruption it brought to shipping and logistics, the Government of Dubai Media Office reported on Tuesday.

Key sectors, including food and health care, were among the focal points of the investments, showing "how businesses are prioritising resilience alongside growth", said Abdulla Al Hashmi, global chief operating officer for parks and economic zones at DP World.

"We are seeing a clear shift towards long-term investment, with many large tenants choosing to anchor their regional and global operations in Dubai for the coming decades," he said.

The hostilities between US and Israeli forces and Iran has severely roiled shipping and trade routes, especially in the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of the world's oil shipments passed through before the war.

Dubai and the UAE as a whole – where trade is a key sector – have remained resilient, with economic activity continuing to flourish and investors remaining confident in the government's strategy to maintain a thriving and safe business environment.

"This momentum reflects the strength of our integrated ecosystem as well as the reliability of our business continuity programmes, which have helped keep cargo flowing despite the recent disruption," Mr Al Hashmi said. "It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade, logistics and industrial activity."

DP World introduced cargo war risk insurance this month, providing continuous coverage across the entire supply chain, from ocean or air transit through to port storage and inland delivery, amid the disruption and uncertainty caused by the war. The company called the pricing "significantly more competitive” than standard war risk premiums.

The programme is available for companies trading in or through the Middle East, including the Arabian Gulf, the Red Sea and surrounding inland routes. It covers physical loss or damage caused by war-related risks, including conflict, civil unrest, seizure and derelict weapons, with all valid claims settled with zero deductible.

DP World reported record annual financial results for 2025, with revenue up 22 per cent at $24.4 billion and profit jumping by nearly a third to $1.96 billion.

In February, the company appointed Essa Kazim as chairman and Yuvraj Narayan as group chief executive, replacing long-serving top executive Sultan bin ⁠Sulayem, who previously held both roles.