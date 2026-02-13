Global ports operator DP World names new chairman and chief executive

Global ports operator DP World has appointed a new chairman and chief executive.

Essa Kazim has been named chairman of its board of directors, while Yuvraj Narayan will serve as group chief executive, Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Friday.

Mr Kazim currently serves as Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre and chairman of Borse Dubai. Mr Narayan has served as DP World's group deputy chief executive and chief financial officer.

"DP World affirmed that the new appointments support its strategy for sustainable growth and reinforce its role in strengthening global supply chains and supporting Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade and logistics," according to the statement.

The two figures will replace the company's long-serving chairman and CEO Sultan bin ⁠Sulayem.

More to follow...