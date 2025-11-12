DP World begins operations at Syria’s Tartus port

DP World has begun operations at Tartus port after a formal handover from the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Ports.
The ports operator agreed to a 30-year deal to operate Tartus last summer at a signing ceremony attended by Ahmad Al Shara, Syria's President. The deal includes an $800 million commitment to upgrade infrastructure at the site, which is Syria's second largest port.
Fahad Al Banna, chief executive of DP World Tartus, said the group worked with the Syrian government and the ports authority to transform Tartus into a “world-class maritime gateway”.
In a report by state news agency Wam, he said DP World was committed to building “a modern and digitally enabled port that will grow trade, create opportunities and firmly position Tartus as a key trade hub in the Eastern Mediterranean”.
A new 22-metre harbour tug also began service at the facility as part of the improvements to infrastructure and facilities .
