DP World to make $5bn infrastructure investment in India

DP World, the Dubai-based global ports operator, has pledged to invest an additional $5 billion in India, the company announced on Thursday, as it works to strengthen its integrated supply chain network.
The new investment is in addition to the $3 billion DP World has already invested in India over the past three decades, focused on "strengthening the country's infrastructure backbone, advancing multimodal connectivity and enhancing the nation’s competitiveness in global trade", the company said.
The announcement, made at India Maritime Week, comes after DP World signed five agreements with Indian companies – among them, a deal between Unifeeder and Sagarmala Finance Corporation to advance green coastal and short-sea shipping, and another between Cochin Shipyard Limited, Drydocks World and the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding, to advance skill development in shipbuilding and repair.
"This new investment, combined with the strategic partnerships, reaffirms our commitment to advancing India’s maritime and logistics industry, and cementing the nation’s position in global trade," said Sultan bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World.
"Aimed at further lowering logistics costs, supporting local manufacturing and expanding access to markets across the country, these initiatives will strengthen India’s innovative and sustainable maritime capabilities.”
The agreements are aimed at helping India "chart out a bold course towards global maritime leadership", he added. According to the company statement, DP World’s network in India covers more than 200 sites and has created more than 24,000 jobs in the country.
The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.
- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law
