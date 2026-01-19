House of Arts opens doors to creatives across GCC

A new creative hub has opened at Expo City Dubai, positioning itself as a home for artists from across the Gulf region.

House of Arts spans seven floors and aims to bring together emerging talent and established artists in a space designed for collaboration, exhibition and creative development.

"The vision behind House of Arts is to create a home for art in the GCC – a space where creativity is nurtured and celebrated across disciplines," says Amna Abulhoul, executive creative director of entertainment and experiences at Expo City Dubai.

"This is a platform to tell our stories, both those we hold in common and those that are uniquely our own."

Sadu weaving in the spotlight

Interwoven is the opening exhibition at House of Arts at Expo City Dubai. Photo: Expo City Dubai

The centre launches with Interwoven, an exhibition featuring 18 artists representing diverse backgrounds, geographies, mediums and practices. The thread connecting their works is sadu, the ancient weaving tradition inscribed on Unesco's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

"Although it is crucial to keep this beloved heritage alive, as a contemporary centre, we want to make it relevant and meaningful to new audiences," Abulhoul explains. "Participating artists investigate and reimagine this storied tradition in striking, surprising and innovative ways, prompting moments of inspiration and reflection."

The exhibition spans several rooms across the building, with works curated in conversation with one another.

"Emerging and established artists alike become part of a wider creative dialogue, which uplifts us all," says Abulhoul. "This is a testament to the House of Arts' vision, where authentic creativity speaks for itself."

Members’ hub

House of Arts at Expo City Dubai is a multidisciplinary cultural centre. Photo: Expo City Dubai

Alongside the exhibition, House of Arts has launched a membership programme with four tiers designed for different audiences. "House of Arts was conceived for the community," says Abulhoul. "The UAE and the GCC are home to a rich and diverse network of creatives, who are passionate about developing and experiencing new forms of expression."

The Discovery Membership offers three-day access for Dh65 a person, valid for three months. It includes full-day access to open studios, exhibitions and public rehearsals, along with invitations to monthly Meet the Artist sessions. Students with a valid ID receive complimentary access.

For young creatives and early-career artists, the Emerging Artist Membership is Dh550 a month and provides unlimited access during operating hours, 24/7 access to the Open Studio Zone, mentorship opportunities and artwork management support, including the ability to display and sell works on-site.

House of Arts at Expo City Dubai. Photo: Expo City Dubai

The Family Arts Membership, at Dh250 monthly, covers two adults and up to three children, with priority access to children's workshops and interactive programmes.

At the top tier, the Founding Patron Membership is Dh7,500 annually, and includes all emerging artist benefits plus VIP invitations to launches, complimentary masterclasses, recognition on the Founding Members Wall and an annual private dinner with artists and curators.

"There are several tiers and membership schemes available for curious visitors, students, families, young creatives and cultural champions, with a host of exclusive benefits carefully tailored to each group," says Abulhoul.

Home for the community

The programme reflects the centre's broader ambitions for the region's creative sector.

"At Expo City Dubai, we are creating a blueprint for a better future, and culture is integral to this journey," Abulhoul adds. "House of Arts is at the heart of this vision, as a place where we empower creatives, build stronger communities and enrich lives through the beauty and power of artistic expression."

For Abulhoul, this launch marks just the beginning. "We are growing something that will last, and serve as a platform for generations to come."

House of Arts is open at Expo City Dubai. More information and membership enquiries are at expocitydubai.com

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Expo City Dubai