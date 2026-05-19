Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon exceeds 3,000

More than 3,000 people have been killed by Israeli attacks on Lebanon in the past 11 weeks, with deaths reported on a near-daily basis despite a ceasefire.

At least 3,042 people have been killed since fighting between Hezbollah and Israel resumed on March 2, according to the latest update by Lebanon's Health Ministry. The milestone was reached amid a US-brokered truce that went into effect last month but has done little to stop Israeli bombings. The toll includes 211 children, 292 women and 116 medics.

At least 740 people have been killed since the ceasefire was announced, figures by the Health Ministry show.

Civilians in southern Lebanon have faced Israeli strikes, mass demolitions, and forced displacement orders almost daily since the truce began on April 17. The death toll continues to climb as Israel attacks southern Lebanese towns and villages far beyond the front line. Hezbollah has also continued attacks, primarily targeting Israeli troops stationed in the south, but also reaching into Israeli territory.

At least four members of one family, including two women, were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli strike on their home in the town of Kfarsir, Lebanon's National News Agency reported. The town is in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon, which has been under heavy Israeli bombardment in recent weeks.

An Israeli attack on a vehicle in the town of Harouf on Tuesday morning killed one man and injured another as they were preparing to distribute bread to residents, NNA said. Another person was killed in an Israeli strike on Froun.

Israeli forces also continue to forcibly displace residents of the south as they raze homes and civilian infrastructure in dozens of villages. Forced displacement orders have been issued for more than 90 places so far, accompanied by warnings of imminent strikes on alleged Hezbollah sites.

The Israeli army issued displacement orders for at least 12 towns and villages in south Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley on Tuesday, including the usually busy Nabatieh El Tahta neighbourhood in the southern city of Nabatieh, which has been bombed repeatedly by Israel.

The Nabatieh Ambulance Service warned of "serious and evolving security conditions" in the city.

A forced displacement order was issued on Monday night to residents of Burj Al Shamali in Tyre, where dozens of displaced families had fled for safety.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun on Monday vowed to "do the impossible" to stop Israel's war on the country.

His remarks came after a third round of talks between Lebanon and Israel in Washington last week resulted in a 45-day extension of the ceasefire. Israel and Lebanon are to reconvene in Washington on June 2 and 3, with a broad ceasefire being a central demand from Lebanon.

The renewed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah began when the Iran-backed group launched rockets into Israel, joining the broader conflict against the US and Israel in support of Tehran.

Israel's strikes have displaced nearly a million people from the south, where its troops now occupy an area covering almost six per cent of Lebanese territory.