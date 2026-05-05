AI-driven FinBursa connects global investors with Middle East's most promising start-ups

When global investors look for emerging markets, the Middle East is one of the most compelling destinations. Driven by sovereign wealth and a thriving startup ecosystem, it is one of the fastest-growing business environments in the world.

But finding the right opportunities, the brightest startups and the most promising growth companies has meant navigating a fragmented world of brokers, intermediaries and offline networks.

Enter FinBursa, a technology company that connects investors directly with capital seekers, securely and discreetly, without the conflict of interest that comes with traditional brokerage.

Unlike traditional brokers who take between 2 and 5 per cent of every deal, FinBursa operates on a fundamentally different model. The platform does not take a cut of any transaction, ensuring it remains completely neutral and never pressures a deal to close.

Quote We are not forcing any specific investment opportunities, which allows us to remain neutral Vincent Ruiz ,

chief operating officer, FinBursa

Founded by a team with deep roots in institutional finance and private markets technology, FinBursa is headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre, one of the world’s leading financial hubs. Starting from the Mena region, the platform is built to serve investors and capital seekers across emerging markets and beyond.

"FinBursa is an AI-native operating system and distribution network for private markets," said Vincent Ruiz, chief operating officer at FinBursa.

"It is an environment in which investors can access early-stage and growth-stage startup opportunities, direct investments into funds, including venture capital, private equity and private credit.”

FinBursa Access: neutral listing platform

A mobile app is the primary gateway to connect investors and capital seekers securely and discreetly.

Start-ups can present their opportunity on the platform with full details of their strategy, funding history and capital requirements.

For investors, they remain completely anonymous on the platform until they choose to express interest in a specific opportunity. At that point they connect directly with the opportunity owner, and where required, an NDA can be executed to grant access to sensitive documentation and the virtual data room.

FinBursa sees strong interest from high-net-worth investors and family offices looking to place investments in promising startups, and companies looking to scale up in one of the most promising emerging markets globally.

Furthermore, FinBursa facilitates a virtual data room that allows the interested parties to exchange sensitive data securely.

Cost competitive

Unlike traditional brokers who take between 2 and 5 per cent of every deal, FinBursa operates on a fundamentally different model. The platform does not take a cut of any transaction, ensuring it remains completely neutral and never pressures a deal to close.

“Our model doesn’t work that way, we simply connect capital seekers with investors. We are not forcing any specific investment opportunities, which allows us to remain neutral," said Mr Ruiz.

FinBursa 360: one AI native platform for institutional deal making

While FinBursa Access focuses on discovery and connectivity, FinBursa 360 is a separate offering built for institutional clients.

It is an AI native deal making platform that consolidates the fragmented tools that asset managers, family offices, M&A advisory firms and intermediaries have historically relied on, including CRM, data rooms, deal management and fundraising, all consolidated into one modern intelligent system.

For institutional clients, the commercial case is equally compelling. FinBursa 360 replaces multiple expensive and disconnected legacy systems with one modern AI native platform, at a fraction of the combined cost.

As private markets attract more investors, more stakeholders and more deal flow than ever before, the complexity of managing that activity has grown exponentially. FinBursa 360 gives institutional clients one consolidated AI powered platform to cut through that complexity, surfacing insights, identifying the right investors, automating research and accelerating every stage of the deal lifecycle.

Built not just for today but for the future evolution of private markets.

With its sights set on becoming the Bloomberg of alternative assets, FinBursa is building from the Middle East with a clear global ambition.

For more information, visit: www.finbursa.com or contact info@finbursa.com. Download the FinBursa investor app, iOS: Download for Apple or Google Play: Download for Android.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with FinBursa