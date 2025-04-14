Cans of snus, a tobacco product that is taken orally, on sale in Stockholm. Reuters
Can UAE's smokers learn from 'clean tobacco' loving Sweden?

New rules in Emirates allow for sale of oral nicotine pouches. They're not perfect, but experts say they are far less harmful than traditional cigarettes

Nick Webster
Stockholm

April 14, 2025