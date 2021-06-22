Missing piece of rare funeral artefact helps Italy track down €11m collection in Belgium

The missing piece of a rare decorative funeral artefact has helped Italy track down an art collector in Belgium holding an illegally excavated collection worth an estimated €11 million ($13m).

Almost 800 Apulian archaeological artefacts and pieces of pottery have been found.

The archaeological goods illegally obtained by the Belgian art collector had been excavated without authorisation in Puglia, Italy.

Police officers with the artifacts seized from a collector in Belgium and brought back to Bari, Italy. EPA/CARABINIERI

An investigation was launched in 2017 by the Italian Carabinieri's specialised unit for Protection of Cultural Heritage Goods, under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Foggia.

It led to the authorities to identify a Belgian collector who possessed a Daunian tombstone with decorative features specific to the archaeological area of Salapia, close to Foggia.

It had been shown at various exhibitions in Geneva and Paris in the previous years.

The tombstone showed some missing features, such as a decorative inscription that had been kept on display at the Archaeological Museum of Trinitapoli, close to Barletta in Puglia.

The missing part enabled authorities to make a link to the artefact displayed during the exhibitions and led to the Belgian collector.

At his premises, investigators found the main part of the tombstone and were able to match this to the parts displayed in the Italian museum.

With support from Eurojust, the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Co-operation, the items have now been returned to Italy.

"Eurojust ensured the judicial co-operation between the two countries for the collection to return to the Puglia region," it said in a statement.

"We established the judicial co-operation between Italy and Belgium and assisted in the execution of European Investigation Orders at the request of the Foggia prosecutors.

Ancient archaeological collection returned to Italy from Belgium with help of Eurojust. Photo: Eurojust

"This enabled the entire collection found in Antwerp to be returned to Italy, where it has now been presented, despite several attempts by the Belgian collector to repeal this transfer. Further investigations, as well as examinations by archaeological experts, into the collection will be completed in Italy."

During the investigations, a further vast collection of illegally excavated artefacts and pieces of pottery was found, dating to between 600 and 300 BC.