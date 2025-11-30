My Dubai Rent: Artist loves life in community where foxes and deer roam the streets

My Dubai Rent is proudly sponsored by Property Finder, the UAE’s No 1 real estate portal. With verified listings, trusted SuperAgents and powerful search and comparison tools, Property Finder helps property seekers find the right home with confidence and ease.

Heidi Walraven lives in a spacious four-bedroom villa in the lesser-known Dubai community of Garden View Villas.

Originally from the Netherlands, she and her husband Albert have been in the city for 32 years, with a two-year break during which they lived in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Their rental property is in the Jebel Ali area of Dubai and has also, at some point, been home to all four of their children.

Ms Walraven, 54, showed The National around.

Please tell us about the property

The house has four bedrooms, two balconies, a covered car parking area, a garden and a small pool.

The rental price here varies a bit - approximately between Dh160,000 and Dh280,000 - because there is a mix of renovated homes, new homes, townhouses and villas.

For now, I think what we pay is reasonable for the area.

How long have you lived in the community?

We moved here nine years ago after having lived in Bur Dubai, Jumeirah, Meadows and Arabian Ranches.

Heidi Walraven says foxes and deer are frequently seen in her community. Photo: Heidi Walraven

Two of our kids are living with us at the moment, but they all lived here at some stage.

And we have two cats - Mia and Frank - who call this their home. They just appeared one day, and never left.

Why did you choose this place?

Albert chose it. He loved the space and the fact that it was more affordable than our previous home.

For me, it is the views we get from our balcony. Plus, the fact that we live a little higher up in Jebel Ali; we look out over the Marina, JLT and JBR … it still makes you feel part of the city.

We also get wildlife — foxes and deer wander the streets here, which is awesome.

My profession is, I would like to say, artist. But that’s quite grand, so more like a designer, a maker, handyman/woman.

I have a little creative space in the living area, where I make art with postage stamps and paint signboards. I sell these at Arte, The Makers Market, in Times Square Centre, which is a 20-minute drive from here.

How did you make the villa your home?

We haven’t made any upgrades, so the kitchen looks a little tired. The ceiling is something you don’t see in a new home - a bit of an eyesore - but, honestly, we don’t mind. I like to paint the walls, often, and the furniture.

I don’t spend much money on new furniture; Dubizzle is great, and in the ’90s Pinky’s (furniture store) existed already and we went there regularly. We still have all that stuff, just in a different colour.

I don’t think there’s a name for the style of our home … colourful and homey, perhaps. I love a minimalist home, or a home with natural tones, and have tried to achieve it, but colour wins every time.

An artwork created by Heidi Walraven that adorns her home. Antonie Robertson/The National

What amenities do you have?

We are close to Ibn Batutta Mall and Festival Plaza, and the metro is convenient.

The compound has a community pool under construction, a gym, a dog park, a football pitch, tennis courts and play areas for children.

Right now, parts of the compound are a bit messy due to construction, and the usual peace and greenery have been affected.

But we feel lucky to live here. We often work from home, so we get to enjoy the space.

What would you change about living there?

The construction, but that is only temporary. I’m pretty sure the peace will return to this place.

Are you planning to stay there?

For now, yes, but I’ve learned not to get overly attached to a place because I think you are the one that makes a house a home, with its people, pets, noise, chaos and colour.

Are you planning to own a property rather than rent?

Yes. I would love to own a home/apartment here, preferably by the water. That’s a dream. For now, this is okay, very much okay.