Rare UAE sighting of 'secretive' fox boosts conservation efforts

A fresh sighting of a "rare and secretive" <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/watch-rare-endangered-fox-species-seen-for-third-time-in-22-years-in-al-ain-1.1210456" target="_blank">species of fox</a> in a mountainous area of Fujairah has been hailed as a boost to conservation efforts. A Blanford's fox – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/2021/09/21/abu-dhabi-releases-new-red-list-of-at-risk-species/" target="_blank">critically endangered</a> in some parts of the country – was detected by infrared cameras set up in Wadi Wurayah National Park. The 220-square-kilometre protected nature reserve is also home to species of wildcat and hedgehogs, and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/arabian-caracal-spotted-for-first-time-in-abu-dhabi-in-35-years-1.829133" target="_blank">caracal</a>, an elusive Arabian hunting cat. Blanford's fox – known as <i>Vulpes cana</i> and the Royal fox in Arabic – lives exclusively in mountainous areas. It was classified as 'vulnerable' in 2018 in the National Red List by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, meaning its numbers are on the decline and require close monitoring. It was labelled as critically endangered in Abu Dhabi in a listing of at-risk species released by the emirate's Environment Agency three years later. “These animals are very rarely seen and so each record gives new information on the distribution of the species and its status,” said Dr Andrew Gardner, associate director of Biodiversity Conservation at environmental charity, Emirates Nature-WWF. “We are excited to capture such clear images of the rare and secretive Blanford’s Fox. These sightings provide critical insights into the UAE's rich biodiversity, helping us understand and protect our unique wildlife.” It was spotted as part of the Notice Nature campaign, launched by Emirates Nature-WWF and UAE bank Mashreq, in partnership with the Fujairah Environmental Authority, with the aim of supporting the conservation of animals. The cameras used for the scheme are designed to be unintrusive and have previously captured key footage of species of hedgehog, red fox, snakes, dragonflies and geckos. "This data not only expands our knowledge of the UAE's diverse ecosystems but also allows us to address the detrimental impacts of urbanisation, pollution, and climate change on the country's flora and fauna,” said Muna Al Ghurair, group head of marketing and corporate communications at Mashreq. The Blanford's fox grows to a length of between 40 and 50 centimetres and weighs only 3 to 4 kilograms. While the fox reveals itself infrequently, it has become more visible in recent years as surveillance efforts aimed at supporting conservation continue. It was previously sighted in 2021 and 2019 near the Al Ain mountain, in the east of Abu Dhabi. Before then, it had not been seen in the Emirates since 1999.