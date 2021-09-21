Abu Dhabi releases new red list of at-risk species

A tourist watches a female adult green sea turtle crawls back to the sea at dawn after laying eggs at night on a beach. Galen Clarke / The National

A new report details for the first time the species in Abu Dhabi that are threatened or endangered.

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi's Abu Dhabi Red List of Wildlife Species is an assessment of the threat status of the emirate’s terrestrial and marine species.

The report is the outcome of a project to understand and assess the risk faced by groups of species found in Abu Dhabi.

A total of 244 species were assessed, including 101 plants, 49 birds, nine marine species, 32 terrestrial mammals, 25 invertebrates, 26 reptiles and two amphibians. Out of the 244 species assessed, 74 are under different threat categories, such as critically endangered, endangered, and vulnerable.

‘‘Abu Dhabi has a rich diversity of species and has some of the most important species," said Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, EAD's secretary-general:

"Their populations are effectively protected by the agency through managing the largest network in the region of protected areas to conserve endangered species and their natural habitats. However, understanding the risk and evaluating the threats faced by them as well as other species, will help us better protect them.’’

Ahmed Al Hashmi, acting executive director for the terrestrial and marine biodiversity sector said the report "has been long overdue, and it is an important addition to our understanding of the threats to the species in line with the global standards of IUCN [International Union for Conservation of Nature]".

He said the emirate's list will complement the country's national red list, kept by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Protected areas and habitat zones

Within one of the largest programmes for species' reintroduction in the world, EAD has undertaken ambitious and successful projects to reintroduce species that were on the brink of extinction such as the Arabian Oryx and Scimitar-horned Oryx, and Abu Dhabi now houses the largest herd of Arabian Oryx in the world.

The Shaikh Zayed Network of 13 terrestrial and six marine protected areas, managed by the agency, provides protection to some of the most threatened and important terrestrial and marine species and their habitats.

Furthermore, EAD has a plant nursery with a production capacity of nearly 500,000 plants annually and has more than 70 different native plant species propagated to date.

These plant species include many rare and threatened species and are used for habitat restoration efforts across the Emirate.

EAD has rehabilitated important plant species such as the Al Sarh, Ghaf and Samar trees in their natural habitat to ensure that they continue to remain part of the Emirate’s landscape and its cultural heritage.

Dr Salim Javed, acting director for terrestrial biodiversity and manager of the Red List Project, said: “With 30 per cent of the total assessed species classified as threatened, the Abu Dhabi Red List will help the Agency to prioritize conservation actions for some of the most threatened species in the emirate, which may include developing more systematic monitoring as well specie-specific conservation action plans in order to protect them Dr Javed added.”