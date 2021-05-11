Car wash mafia: UK jails Slovak crime family for £700,000 slavery ring

(L-R) Car wash mafia family Zdenka Ferencova, her father Pavol Ferenc, and his wife Klaudia Ferencova, bottom: Gejza Demeter and his wife Andrea Demeterova were sentenced to jail. West Midlands Police

A mafia family who lured people to Britain and placed them in "appalling” conditions washing pots and cars earning a pittance were sentenced to jail.

Over a nine-year period, the family of five from the Michalovce region of Slovakia enticed vulnerable or homeless eastern Europeans with the promise of a job, accommodation and a better life.

They pledged salaries of £344 ($485.8) a week but upon their arrival in central England, the victims were forced to work for more than 80 hours a week and paid just 27p per hour.

The crime clan, headed by Zdenka Ferencova, her daughter Andrea Demeterova and son-in-law Gejza Demeter, took possession of the workers' ID documents and assured them other earnings were being saved on their behalf, but few saw any returns.

The operation was exposed when two victims approached a charity to complain of exploitation.

"Between 2008 and 2017, the victims were forced to work under appalling circumstances in British restaurant kitchens and car wash facilities, receiving only approximately £21.50 for working weeks of up to 80 hours a week," Eurojust said.

The agency helped to co-ordinate the actions of UK and Slovak authorities, leading to the arrest of five perpetrators.

"They recruited more than 60 underprivileged fellow countrymen for work in the UK, promising weekly salaries of more than £344,” Eurojust said.

"In reality, the victims were forced to work up to 14 hours a day, six days per week, and receiving very little payment while living in very poor conditions.

"The criminal gang told the victims that most of their earnings had to be used for accommodation, transport or food."

Demeter and Demeterova were arrested on suspicion of slavery offences, their property was searched and items including electronic devices were seized for investigation.

They fled the UK for Slovakia where European warrants were issued for their arrest.

"Further investigations revealed Ms Demeterova’s mother, Zdenka Ferencova, was head of the family and part of the business which also included her son, Pavol Ferenc, and his wife, Klaudia Ferencova,” West Midlands Police said.

“Each was involved in recruiting vulnerable workers from eastern Europe, transporting them to the UK, putting them in accommodation in Birmingham, Gloucester, Nottingham and Derby from where they were taken to work."

The family set up a fake recruitment company and a cleaning service to launder money.

"We took 22 victim statements from mostly men, but some women, who had been enticed by the promise of a better life – however, the reality was far different," Det Insp Lisa Jackson said.

"Many shared beds; some even slept on the floor, but all had to work long hours and were paid very little. We believe there were more than 60 victims who suffered the same exploitation, but we have been unable to trace them."

One victim, who was not named, told Birmingham Crown Court up to 50 people were forced to live in the same house.

“There were seven people in our bedroom, some of us even slept on the floor," he said.

"There were about 50 people in the house with one toilet and one bathroom. Immediately after my arrival, my ID documents were taken by them and not returned. I worked together with others in different restaurants from the morning until the evening, six days a week. We could not go anywhere – this wasn’t a life.”

The man said that during one day off each week, they were forced to work in the house in which they were living.

"For the weeks’ work, we got paid £21 and some of the people did not even get that,” he told the court. “I got up at 5am in the morning, by 6am I was in the restaurant. The restaurant closed at 10pm but we would have to stay to wash and tidy up. Then we returned home, went to sleep and the same thing happened the following day. It was a very hard life."

The court heard the gang forced the victims to sign bogus work contracts.

More than 50 slaves were placed in a small house and shared just one bathroom. West Midlands Police

The family operated from the UK until 2017 when they moved to Germany.

"It operated according to a very hierarchical structure with a strict distribution of tasks for the individual members and systematically and meticulously planned and performed activities," Eurojust said.

"The final proceeds were siphoned off to Slovakia where the money was laundered."

The gang members were found guilty of conspiracy to organise human trafficking, including the use of compulsory labour, in Britain and in the Slovakian regions of Kosice and Presov.

“Human trafficking, including the use of compulsory labour, devalues the life of the people trafficked," Judge Dean Kershaw told the clan.

"It more often than not places people into a life of misery and extreme poverty, meaning they are living in poor conditions, they feel trapped and they are unable to escape from a cycle of abuse. It is abuse.

"You did this for one reason only – money was the only goal and is normally the only goal of those who involve themselves in this abhorrent behaviour."

Gejza Demeter, 53, was sentenced to eight years in prison; Andrea Demeterova, 49, and Pavol Ferenc, 48, were sentenced to six and a half years; Klaudia Ferencova, 41, was sentenced to five years and Zdenka Ferencova, 68, to four years in jail.

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

Result Arsenal 4

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

MATCH INFO Chelsea 0 Liverpool 2 (Mane 50', 54') Red card: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) Man of the match: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham v Ajax, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

Juvenile arthritis Along with doctors, families and teachers can help pick up cases of arthritis in children.

Most types of childhood arthritis are known as juvenile idiopathic arthritis. JIA causes pain and inflammation in one or more joints for at least six weeks.

Dr Betina Rogalski said "The younger the child the more difficult it into pick up the symptoms. If the child is small, it may just be a bit grumpy or pull its leg a way or not feel like walking,” she said.

According to The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases in US, the most common symptoms of juvenile arthritis are joint swelling, pain, and stiffness that doesn’t go away. Usually it affects the knees, hands, and feet, and it’s worse in the morning or after a nap.

Limping in the morning because of a stiff knee, excessive clumsiness, having a high fever and skin rash are other symptoms. Children may also have swelling in lymph nodes in the neck and other parts of the body.

Arthritis in children can cause eye inflammation and growth problems and can cause bones and joints to grow unevenly.

In the UK, about 15,000 children and young people are affected by arthritis.

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

The Kites Romain Gary Penguin Modern Classics

The essentials What: Emirates Airline Festival of Literature When: Friday until March 9 Where: All main sessions are held in the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Price: Sessions range from free entry to Dh125 tickets, with the exception of special events. Hot Tip: If waiting for your book to be signed looks like it will be timeconsuming, ask the festival’s bookstore if they have pre-signed copies of the book you’re looking for. They should have a bunch from some of the festival’s biggest guest authors. Information: www.emirateslitfest.com



The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

