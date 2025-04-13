Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, actor Jake Bongiovi, go on a city-wide adventure spanning many of Dubai's most popular attractions in a new tourism campaign. Photo: Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism
Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, actor Jake Bongiovi, go on a city-wide adventure spanning many of Dubai's most popular attractions in a new tourism campaign. Photo: Dubai Department of Economy andShow more

Lifestyle

Travel

UAE brand ambassadors from Hollywood and Bollywood over the years

Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Reynolds and Nicole Kidman are among the famous faces who have starred in campaigns

The National

April 13, 2025