Jessica Alba stars in fourth Dubai Tourism video 'Dubai: A Captivating Saga'

The Dubai Presents campaign is releasing a series of tourism trailers starring Alba and fellow Hollywood star, Zac Efron

Jessica Alba stars in the new Dubai Tourism video, 'Dubai Presents: A Captivating Saga'. Photo: Dubai Tourism

Evelyn Lau
Sep 22, 2021

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron have returned for another Dubai Tourism video as part of the Dubai Presents campaign.

This time the Hollywood stars are seen as characters in a period drama set in the 1950s. The focus is on Alba as a young aviation pioneer at a crossroads, travelling through the desert in search of answers.

Dubai Presents: A Captivating Saga, a one-minute video, takes a closer look at the hidden gems in the city. It also includes more traditional activities such as a desert safari, camel trekking and sailing on traditional abras while also showing the historical Al Fahidi neighbourhood.

The trailer pays homage to the city’s multicultural roots as it gets ready to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee as well as the start of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Past Dubai Presents videos

This is the fourth video to be released by Dubai Tourism. The trailers have all been directed by Craig Gillespie.

The third video came out on September 8. In Dubai Presents: A Brand New You, Zac Efron meets his future, older self. Following the theme of a buddy comedy, the clip, which lasts one minute and 36 seconds, had Efron wandering around the emirate’s biggest attractions with his future self.

Read More
'Dubai: A Brand New You': Zac Efron stars in third video for tourism campaign

Dubai Presents: A Romance to Remember came out on August 11. Alba and Efron appear as tourists visiting the city, destined to cross paths after a mix-up leads to them having each other’s bags, which contain contrasting lists of things to do in the emirate.

The first video in the series came out on August 5 and was called Dubai Presents: A Five-Star Mission, which was told in the form of a spy thriller. In that video, the duo skydive off the Burj Al Arab, take a dip in the seven-star hotel's pool, dine at famously romantic restaurant Pierchic and pose in front of the Museum of the Future.

Dubai Presents will be distributed in 27 countries and 16 languages.

Updated: September 22nd 2021, 2:48 PM
DubaiHollywoodCelebritiesUS
