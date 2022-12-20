Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's new 'mega coaster' to feature global first - the sideways drop

Ferrari World's Abu Dhabi is launching a new 5D "immersive mega coaster" that combines special effects with stunning sets. It will also be the world's first roller coaster that drops sideways.

Called Mission Ferrari, and launching on January 12, it will add to the motoring-inspired theme park's many record-breaking rides, including the Formula Rossa, the world's fastest roller coaster.

"We are very excited to unveil Mission Ferrari to the world. Fans are in for a truly memorable experience with a combination of immersive ride media and an exhilarating rollercoaster track that is unlike anything else in the region," said Deana Taylor, general manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

To mark the launch, annual pass holders to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will be given exclusive access to Mission Ferrari, starting January 5.

Last month, the attraction launched its annual Winterfest, featuring new entertainment and attractions including an ice-skating show, acrobatic performances and an interactive winter village. There's also a Gingerbread Factory where visitors will get candy canes and frosting to help them decorate the tastiest gingerbread house they can take home, as well as roaming musicians.

Besides its thrilling rides, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi also offers roof-walking experiences where guests can scale new heights and climb on to the signature canopy and take in sweeping views of Yas Island. There's also a 400-metre zip line that takes guests through the Flying Aces roller coaster loop.

There's also a child-friendly Family Zone dedicated to younger visitors and features miniature, child-approved versions of four of the park's most famous rides, namely the ultra-fast Formula Rossa rollercoaster, the Turbo Tower rollercoaster, a Speedway Race and the Flying Wings ride.

Opened in 2010, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is minutes away from other top Yas Island attractions including Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and Clymb Abu Dhabi.

Scroll through the gallery below for pictures from The Family Zone at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi