Yas Island to host two fireworks shows on New Year's Eve

Enjoy a double dose of fireworks on Yas Island this year.

While the destination will have its traditional fireworks at midnight to welcome in next year, it will also have an earlier show at 9pm on December 31.

This will allow families with younger children to see the light spectacle instead of having to stay up and wait until midnight. In addition to the show, Yas Island will also be lit up with colourful lights for the occasion.

Visitors can head to either Yas Marina or Yas Bay for a view of the fireworks.

Other fireworks in Abu Dhabi

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, which runs until March 18 in Al Wathba, will also have fireworks as part of their New Year’s Eve celebrations that will begin at 4pm on December 31.

Continuing a long tradition, visitors can enjoy the light show on the Abu Dhabi Corniche that stretches 8km along the waterfront. There are also restaurants at Nation Towers that offer ideal views of the spectacle.

Al Maryah Island is also likely to return with a display for New Year’s Eve with a show on its promenade. There’s plenty of outlets at The Galleria Al Maryah Island and Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island to book for a stunning view of the fireworks.

Emirates Palace will also have a special gala dinner with fireworks to ring in the New Year.

Elsewhere in the UAE

Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, will once again have a laser light and fireworks show for the New Year. The light and sound spectacle will dominate the Dubai skyline, while The Dubai Fountain at the building’s base will also dance in synch with the show.

Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah is hoping to break another Guinness World Record with its display. Similar to last year’s spectacle, the pyro-musical show will cover a stretch of 4.7km along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village.

Scroll through the gallery to see fireworks in the UAE over the years