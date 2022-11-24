Burj Khalifa announces New Year’s Eve fireworks show

The tallest building on the planet has also come to be recognised as one of the sites that puts on the most spectacular fireworks displays in the world. This pyrotechnic prowess reaches a crescendo on the last night of the year. And this year is no different.

On December 31, Burj Khalifa will host a cutting-edge laser light and fireworks show on and around its famed facade, with the hope of “turning the iconic tower into a shining beacon of hope, happiness and harmony for 2023”.

While the light and sound spectacle will dominate the Dubai skyline, The Dubai Fountain at the building’s base will also dance in sync with the show.

According to Burj Khalifa developer Emaar, the New Year's Eve celebrations will be seen on television by a billion viewers around the world.

The light show will set a new world record for the largest laser display, while the light beams will travel the longest distance yet recorded.

The light beams from the Burj Khalifa New Year's Eve laser show will purportedly set a new world record for travelling the longest distance. Photo: Emaar

Details on additional viewing spots, timings, tickets and transportation options are yet to be revealed.

New Year’s Eve aside, the tower will put on a themed LED light show on December 2, as part of the UAE’s 51st National Day celebrations.

If fireworks are what you’re after this National Day, head to Al Seef, Bluewaters Island, Festival Bay, The Beach or The Pointe in Dubai; or Al Maryah Island, Emirates Palace or Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

