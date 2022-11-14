RAK set to break world records with New Year’s Eve fireworks display

Another world record is on the horizon — literally — in the UAE.

The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is set to welcome 2023 with a 12-minute firework display, which the organisers said will attempt to break world records.

Similar to last year’s spectacle, the pyromusical show will cover a stretch of 4.7 kilometres along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village.

The specific Guinness World Records titles have not been disclosed, but Ras Al Khaimah visitors are set to enjoy another New Year’s Eve extravaganza that will feature drones, nano lights, colours and shapes choreographed to electric beats.

For New Year's Eve 2021, Ras Al Khaimah made a splash with a breathtaking fireworks show, using more than 15,000 effects and 452 firework drones.

It was recognised with two Guinness World Records titles — Most Remote Operated Multirotors / Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously, and Highest Altitude Multirotor / Drone Firework Display.

To mark the beginning of 2021, Ras Al Khaimah dazzled guests with a 10-minute fireworks show that won the Guinness World Records titles for most unmanned aerial vehicles for launching fireworks simultaneously, and the longest fireworks waterfall.

The year before, the emirate clinched the records for the longest chain of fireworks and longest straight line of fireworks, at its 2019 New Year’s Eve celebrations.

