RAKtopia festival themed around music, wellness and art is coming to Ras Al Khaimah

A new music and wellness festival is coming to Ras Al Khaimah.

The two-day event, titled RAKtopia, which celebrates music, art and nature will be held at Longbeach Campground on October 22 and 23. According to organisers, the festival is “designed to revitalise, inspire and spark creativity and is the perfect place to connect with nature, body and mind".

During the day, expect activities such as yoga and Pilates sessions, guided meditations, art workshops and more, while live music performances are scheduled to take place on the beach in the evenings. The line-up includes electronic music star NU, Argentinian DJ Lum and 2Third, a rising musical DJ duo.

There will be health and wellness sessions offered during the two days of the festival. Photo: RAKtopia

“As we continue to keep wellness and mental wellbeing at the forefront of our tourism strategy, RAKtopia is about nurturing communities and creating soulful connections,” says Raki Phillips, chief executive, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Through this co-creative experience, we aim to foster an inclusive space for ongoing wellness, expression and self-exploration in the emirate.”

Longbeach Campground is located along a 300-meter stretch of beach. The campground offers an immersive glamping experience by combining traditional camping with luxurious amenities.

Perfect for families or friends, guests can stay in a variety of unique tent options and enjoy an all-inclusive activity package including access to the beach, pool, outdoor spa, water sports, a floating theatre and more.

Early bird packages with an overnight stay for two guests and two-day festival passes are available from Dh1,345 per couple, while single day tickets start at Dh180.

On Friday, Ras Al Khaimah announced that it is on track to boost its number of visitors by 12 per cent this year to more than 1.11 million.

The emirate continues its rebound from the effects of Covid-19 through opening new resorts, developing Jebel Jais attractions, enhancing hiking trails and promoting its beaches and mountains to travellers seeking open, spacious areas for personal wellness post-pandemic.