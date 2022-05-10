New equine-focused wellness resort to open on Ras Al Khaimah's AlMatar farm

A new equine-focused wellness resort is set to open in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday, September 1.

The Anavrin Equestrian and Sports Club Resort will be located on the grounds of AlMatar Farms, near Ras Al Khaimah Airport.

The area is home to some of the most fertile soil in the country, with a higher level of rainfall, backed by underground streams from the Hajar Mountains. Large farms supply fresh vegetables and husbandry across the region.

In addition to equine therapy and horse riding lessons, Anavrin Equestrian and Sports Club Resort will offer wellness programmes that promise to rejuvenate, restore and help guests to recover from the stresses of daily life. There are detox plans, dietary advice and restorative spa treatments, as well as a series of specially curated “challenges” or wellness programmes.

There are two lakes in the 20-acre resort. Photo: Anavrin Equestrian and Sports Club Resort

Those wanting to sample the resort without committing to a full programme can take advantage of a weekend package. This includes a night in the desert or a hike in the Hajar Mountains; a bonfire and barbecue; maze running; electric trike racing; various spa and massage programmes; as well as access to the facility’s sports amenities.

Covering almost 20 acres, the equestrian resort will have 31 chalets, each offering a private garden and stunning views. The site is home to two waterfalls, one saltwater and the other fresh, with streams snaking through the property before the water is deposited into two lakes.

Additional facilities include two themed restaurants and a five-metre 4K outdoor screen, while guests can enjoy an all-weather pool, and tennis, basketball, padel tennis and squash courts.

Therapeutic programmes include Ayurvedic massages, culinary sessions for guests, desert camping, hiking and even fishing. Wellness and Ayurvedic experts, as well as yoga teachers and healers, will run dedicated programmes at Anavrin, which is the word nirvana spelt backwards.