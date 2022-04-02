Ras Al Khaimah extends long-term stay initiative for digital nomads and remote workers

Ras Al Khaimah is inviting digital nomads and remote workers to swap their Zoom backgrounds for the sandy beaches and relaxed vibes of the city, as part of its extended Live Rak Play programme. Under the initiative, professionals from around the world can live and work in the emirate for up to 12 months.

The campaign, which was announced last year, has been extended and now runs until September 30. It features a range of long-stay offers across hotels as well as discounts on dining, laundry, telephone calls and car rental. Participating hotels include the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island and Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, to name a few.

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah is one of the participating hotels. Photo: Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

To make the most of downtime or weekends, those who book will also receive complimentary tickets to Jais Adventure Peak, home to the world's longest zipline, or the Suwaidi Pearls farm and the Bear Grylls Explorer Camp for a half-day mountain excursion.

“We’ve seen first-hand the impact of remote working on employee well-being,” said Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “Our own company culture, which reflects a host of workplace initiatives to help our people both professionally and personally, has given employees the space to focus on their mental wellbeing.

“As the government entity with the Happiest Work Environment in Ras Al Khaimah and a ‘Great Place to Work’, we’re driven to create even more opportunities and ‘Live RAK Play’ taps into this culture by giving remote workers the chance to call our beautiful emirate home.”

The list of participating hotels

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island

Jannah Hotel Apartments and Villas

Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah

DoubleTree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah

Citymax Hotel Ras Al Khaimah

Action Hotel Ras Al Khaimah

Activities included

Al Hamra Golf Club

Adventure Sports

The Dunes (camping and safari)

Adventurati Outdoor

Suwaidi Pearls farm