New Jebel Jais attractions include paragliding site and 'longest' toboggan ride

To mark International Mountain Day on Saturday, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has unveiled a spate of new attractions coming to the UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais.

The additions have been made with an eye on sustainable tourism and eco-conservation, the authority said, and will feature attractions that will "integrate seamlessly into the mountain ecosystem”. The enhancements on Jebel Jais are part of the half a billion-dirham investment announced earlier this year by the authority.

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, which opened in 2020, has been expanded with redesigned cabins added, while the highest restaurant in the UAE, 1484 by Puro, that reopened in October, now boasts a larger deck and a new rooftop lounge, The View by 1484, that offers breathtaking views across the mountain.

The newly reopened 1484 by Puro ay Jebal Jais now has a roof terrace. Photo: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Coming attractions include Jais Sledder, a toboggan ride that will be the longest in the region at 1,840 metres, when it opens later in December. There is Jais Wings, that will be the first dedicated paragliding site in the Gulf.

Jais Swing, for those brave enough to try the double swing, will offer unrivalled views, and is sure to be popular with Instagram users.

For those who prefer to stay on the ground, there will be Earth Altitude, a pop-up hotel, with 15 eco-based accommodation units and a swimming pool, that is set to open in early 2022, and Cloud7 Camp Jebel Jais, a sustainable glamping experience with 30 accommodation units, planned for the months of 2022.

Basecamp Jais will offer affordable accommodation, and will also be a leisure hub, offering yoga and Emirati live cooking. That too will open in late 2022. While Jais Yard is set to be a foodie village, with vintage truck restaurants, an open-air cinema and play areas for children, set to open at the end of next year.

For 2023, Saij, A Mantis Collection Mountain Lodge, will open a mountain retreat, offering 70 luxury lodges with a focus on nature with guided treks, mindful pursuits and creative experiences.

“As the custodians of our beautiful emirate, it’s our job to protect and conserve the Hajar Mountains. It’s undeniable that nature is at the heart of our destination with stunning topography ranging from long stretches of pristine beachfronts and sprawling deserts to, of course, spectacular mountain ranges. This is front and centre of our new destination tourism strategy to become the regional leader in environmentally conscious tourism by 2025 so that we can welcome three million visitors annually by 2030 in a responsible and purposeful way," said Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Other additions include improved hiking trails, e-mountain bikes and new electric vehicle charging stations for visitors.

“Jebel Jais is home to Ras Al Khaimah’s most iconic adventure and nature-led attractions. We continue to evolve the mountain’s multitude of experiences to attract more people and give visitors the chance to get up close and personal with its spectacular terrain and natural vistas, without impacting the local ecosystem," said Alison Grinnell, chief executive of RAK Hospitality Holding. "These enhancements will bolster its position as the ideal getaway for those seeking new adventures, outdoor and survival experiences or simply looking to escape city life.”