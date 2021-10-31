Ras Al Khaimah to attempt two new Guinness World Records with New Year’s Eve fireworks

It might not even be November yet, but the UAE is already planning its New Year’s Eve celebrations, and Ras Al Khaimah is out to make sure it's a showstopper.

The emirate’s organising committee for the night is gearing up for another Guinness World Record-breaking fireworks display, which will feature pyrodrones, lights, colours and shapes.

The 12-minute pyrotechnic spectacle, which will cover a 4.7-kilometre area along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, will aim to break not one but two world records, although the specific titles it's aiming for have not yet been revealed.

Family-friendly activities and events around the display are being planned, plus children’s play areas and food and beverage outlets, the details of which will be announced soon.

Covid-19 safety measures will be in place, in line with the government’s directives at the time.

To mark the beginning of 2021, Ras Al Khaimah dazzled guests with a 10-minute fireworks show that won the Guinness World Records titles for most unmanned aerial vehicles for launching fireworks simultaneously, and the longest fireworks waterfall.

Watch the video of it here:

The year before, the emirate clinched the records for longest chain of fireworks and longest straight line of fireworks, at its 2019 New Year’s Eve celebrations.

More information is available at raknye.com