Millie Bobby Brown's style evolution: from princess gowns to Louis Vuitton ambassador

Since Millie Bobby Brown's breakout role in Netflix's Stranger Things, she has evolved from a princess gown wearing pre-teen to a Louis Vuitton-clad starlet.

The British actress, 18, has grown up in the public eye; she has nine years of screen experience, having taken on her first role in 2013.

During her early public appearances, when she was aged 10 and promoting BBC show Intruders, she wore understated and neutral dresses. For the first Stranger Things press tour, now aged 12 in 2016, she graduated to prom dresses with tulle skirts, embellished two-pieces and the occasional shift dress.

By the end of the same year, the youngster had forged a relationship with Burberry and started appearing on the front row at fashion shows. Coach was an early go-to designer of hers, decking her out in eye-catching looks, with head-to-toe pattern.

It wasn't long before she was wearing Giorgio Armani, Calvin Klein and Kenzo on red carpets.

Millie Bobby Brown wearing Rodarte to an October 2017 event. Getty Images

Speaking of her early style choices, she told Harper's Bazaar in 2019: “It’s always difficult to dress for a red carpet event because a lot of people have opinions and unfortunately you say you won’t listen to it, but you actually kind of have to.

“For me, I sit there and think, I’m not going to listen to what they have to say, journalists or whoever wants to write badly about my inappropriate outfit.”

That confidence has carried through. Fast-forward to the press tours for the later seasons of Stranger Things and for Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019, Brown has taken fashion risks with looks by Rodarte, Giamba and Sies Marjan. One common thread in her sartorial choices is colour, while she often reaches for all-white ensembles, she is regularly photographed in a rainbow of vibrant shades, with block yellow, pink, purple and red among the many colour-blocked looks she has sported.

Away from acting, she has launched beauty brand Florence by Mills. In 2018, she became the youngest person to be selected as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador and has produced several of the film and TV projects she has starred in.

In April 2022, she was named a Louis Vuitton ambassador, regularly wearing designs by the French atelier on the red carpet. When an event calls for elegant evening wear, she is known to turn to Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, Thom Brown, Oscar de la Renta and Christian Dior, often dressing far beyond her teenage years.

Millie Bobby Brown in season one of 'Stranger Things'. Photo: Netflix

Her time in the public eye has been punctuated by the length of her hair. Aged 11, she shaved all her hair off to play Eleven in Stranger Things, something she described as life-changing.

“The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. The only image I had in my head about what I could possibly look like is Charlize Theron in Mad Max,” she wrote in a 2018 Instagram post.

“As I looked at myself and couldn’t see my old self, I realised that now I have a job to do, and that is to inspire other girls that my image or exterior part is not what I think is important. What I find important is caring, loving and inspiring other girls.”

