Riding waves at Surf Abu Dhabi: A first-timer's account of what to expect

There is nowhere quite like Surf Abu Dhabi. The UAE’s newest attraction on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/08/31/hudayriyat-island-abu-dhabi-guide/" target="_blank">Hudayriyat Island</a> is a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2023/11/22/surfing-in-the-uae/" target="_blank">surfer’s paradise</a>, with clear waters, gorgeous skyline views and impressive artificially created waves that can be customised to a participant’s skill level. It also has the world's longest ride, largest barrel and highest man-made wave. The club was created in collaboration with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/11/08/kelly-slater-test-runs-surf-abu-dhabi-ahead-of-2024-opening/" target="_blank">Kelly Slater</a>, who is regarded as one of the world’s greatest surfers. Ahead of the attraction’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/08/12/surf-abu-dhabi-opening-date/" target="_blank">official opening</a> next month, I went along to give it a try. I have never surfed before and – to some degree – I don’t like being in deep water because I consider myself a weak swimmer. Nevertheless, I decide to go with the flow. The drive is tricky due to construction around <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/06/13/abu-dhabi-unveils-plans-for-hudayriyat-island-mega-project/" target="_blank">Hudayriyat Island</a>. with several roundabouts to navigate and signs to look out for. Eventually, I arrive at a building with a glass exterior adorned with a bold Surf Abu Dhabi sign framed by towering palm trees. The lobby inspires a sense of zen and tranquillity, with its stone walls and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to pour in. The club has a dedicated corner honouring Slater, showing photos, memorabilia, a signed rash guard and one of his championship trophies. A video also plays, highlighting the former 11-time world champion as he rides enormous waves. A lounge and locker area are positioned in the centre of the space, while private changing rooms come with towels and complimentary bottles of sunscreen and after-sun lotion. After I change, I put on a bright blue, elbow-length rash guard provided by Surf Abu Dhabi. This covers my upper body to protect myself from the sun or any irritation that may occur while lying on the surfboard. This is unlikely to be necessary for anyone who wears <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/the-rise-of-the-burkini-how-the-modest-swimwear-has-gone-global-1.921794" target="_blank">modest swimwear</a>. Although I may look the part, I am admittedly a bit nervous about my first time surfing. Luckily, guides Zahra Khan and Mouna Boumar deliver a land lesson first, explaining how to stand up, how to protect yourself and even how to fall safely. Since my group members are mostly beginners, we use foam surfboards that offer more stability and are easier to paddle on. Boumar teaches us how to place our bodies on the board to ensure we are balanced in the water. She then demonstrates the technique we will use to try to stand up. This begins with paddling, getting into a cobra position with the hands flat against the board and arms tucked in, pushing up, putting the back leg up first and then pushing off to get the other leg up. She suggests looking straight ahead to maintain balance. Perhaps the most important tip I learn is how to keep myself safe. There is an ankle leash attached to the board so surfers will not get separated from it upon falling into the water. We are also told to cover our heads with our arms for protection. Because we are beginners, we have someone helping us balance the board when we try to stand up, and another surfer next to us in case further assistance is required. Even so, I also decide to wear a life jacket because I am not sure about my swimming skills. I get on my board and hold on to the back of a jet ski as it carries me out to the middle of the saltwater wave pool. I am paired with surf guide and pro surfer Gabi Lailvaux, who helps balance my board and instructs me when it is time to try to stand. Because waves are created by a machine, she counts down to when the next one is coming and tells me to paddle. But right as the wave hits, my Whoop fitness tracker flies off my wrist, prompting me to grab on to it instead of focusing on trying to stand. Instead, I sail with the wave until it has passed. After Lailvaux hands my tracker over to the jet ski team for safekeeping, I try again. The first couple of times, I topple off before even getting a chance to stand and, once when I fall in, I accidentally take a big gulp of the salty water. Lailvaux does a great job of trying to help stabilise me, though, and I always feel safe, which is a big plus. Because I am in a session with other participants, we co-ordinate which waves we try to surf. As I lie on my stomach on the surfboard waiting for my turn, I feel some motion sickness as my body rocks back and forth with the waves. Combined with the searing September morning heat and the exertion needed to try to prop myself up on the board, I start to feel a little unwell. However, I give it one last go. This time we are on the edge of the pool, which means the waves are gentler. As Lailvaux readies me, she tells me to start standing and, to my surprise, I am able to get up for a few seconds and ride the wave before topping into the water. Lailvaux high-fives me and the team celebrates my small but satisfying accomplishment. Once the adrenalin settles, I take a break to rehydrate, rebalance and enjoy the beautiful surroundings. There is a lovely view of the Abu Dhabi Corniche with its familiar buildings standing out in the distance and I am able to watch other surfers try their luck on the big screen. After my session, I visit Nalu Surf Club, a chic double-storey restaurant with a rooftop lounge that has views of the wave pool and skyline as well as its own pool. The space draws inspiration from the Californian coast, with neutral tones and sunset hues to create a warm, inviting atmosphere. Soft background music enhances the ambience. It is one of two restaurants on-site, the other being Ilios Beach Club. Although I did not surf as successfully as I had hoped, the experience was incredible. Next time, I will be sure to leave all accessories in the changing room and take a non-drowsy motion sickness pill, just in case. While I wish I could have spent more time in the wave pool, catching that one wave and standing up – even if only for a few seconds – was a rush I cannot wait to experience again. A few more lessons could be helpful, which makes me eager to return soon after the park officially opens. Surf Abu Dhabi feels like more than just a place for those hoping to catch some waves, but rather is a space that embodies what people love about surfing. It captures the essence of surf culture itself – the thrill of the ride and the laid-back, community spirit – all while still reflecting the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere of the capital.